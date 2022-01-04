Chicago Teachers Union Vote Coming On Whether To Go Back To Remote Learning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School safety is at issue with COVID-10 causing widespread staffing shortages. The Pennsylvania teachers’ union says students should temporarily go back to virtual learning, unless safety measures improve. Everybody wants to keep kids in school safely, but can it be done? Doctors say yes, teachers say no. “Schools are not safe to open and there is really no quality of learning going on,” American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania President Arthur Steinberg said. The president of the Pennsylvania teachers’ union says dramatic staffing shortages in schools due to COVID are creating chaos. “The kids’ learning is suffering because they’re not able to run...

