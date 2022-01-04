ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Teachers Union Vote Coming On Whether To Go Back To Remote Learning

Cover picture for the articleThe executive board – the highest governing body of the Chicago Teachers...

Lisa Berg-Shamhart
3d ago

Which is exactly why we moved our family out of Chicago. It seems like every single year the Chicago teachers Union calls for a strike for some reason or another! The kids are the ones who ultimately suffer to their greed!

FOXBusiness

Chicago Teachers Union demands to know how Lightfoot is spending $2B in federal COVID relief for schools

When President Biden passed the American Rescue Plan in March 2021, Chicago received $1.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief for the city's schools. Now, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is demanding to know exactly how that money is being spent after it voted to close schools Tuesday evening to go back to remote classes until the current spike in COVID-19 cases "substantially subsides." The vote resulted in classes being canceled on Wednesday.
WGN Radio

CTU’s Stacy Davis Gates on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and returning to class: ‘The mayor has a difficult time with most people in the city’

Following Anna Davlantes joining the show to talk about her interview with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s Afternoon News welcomed Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. She talked to Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to address Mayor Lightfoot’s comments and respond to questions about when kids could get back to school.
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Teachers’ Union Calls For Virtual Learning If Schools Don’t Strengthen COVID Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School safety is at issue with COVID-10 causing widespread staffing shortages. The Pennsylvania teachers’ union says students should temporarily go back to virtual learning, unless safety measures improve. Everybody wants to keep kids in school safely, but can it be done? Doctors say yes, teachers say no. “Schools are not safe to open and there is really no quality of learning going on,” American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania President Arthur Steinberg said. The president of the Pennsylvania teachers’ union says dramatic staffing shortages in schools due to COVID are creating chaos. “The kids’ learning is suffering because they’re not able to run...
Jennifer Geer

After Tuesday night's remote vote, Chicago teachers were locked out of online classrooms Wednesday morning

(CHICAGO) Tuesday night, Chicago teachers voted to go remote. The next morning they couldn't log into their classrooms. On Wednesday morning, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) tweeted its teachers had found themselves unable to log into their virtual classrooms. This was after the Tuesday night vote where CTU members chose to work remotely until either January 18 or Chicago's positivity rate came down to below 10%.
NBC Chicago

Should Illinois Schools Shift to Remote Learning as COVID Soars? Here's What Pritzker Says

As the rapidly-spreading omicron variant fuels a surge in COVID-19 cases, calls have grown throughout Illinois for school districts to reinstate remote learning. At least two Chicago-area district - Niles Township High School District 219 and West Chicago District 33 - have shifted to online instruction, particularly due to staffing issues brought on by COVID infections and employee absences.
fox32chicago.com

Suburban Chicago schools switch to remote learning due to COVID-19

NEW LENOX - Several suburban Chicago schools are going remote because of COVID-19. Lincoln-Way families in New Lenox did not find out until Monday morning that the rest of the week would be remote. Students at the three high schools were supposed to be back in session on Tuesday and...
WGN Radio

Ald. Ray Lopez on CTU vote to work remotely: ‘I don’t understand how we can just keep acting like we haven’t done this already once’

15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Chicago Teachers Union upcoming vote to to move to remote learning due to the rise in COVID-19 infections, and what can be done to keep children safe. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
WGN News

Covid vaccine requirement begins Monday in Chicago, Cook County

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues and Illinois Secretary of State offices will be closed starting Monday due to a surge in infections. The proof of vaccine rules will apply to everyone age 5 and older and includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues like sports and entertainment […]
97ZOK

Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World

A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
