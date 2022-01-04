ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Long lines cause frustration for COVID testing in Broken Arrow

By Kaitlyn Rivas
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Itvj1_0dby9J0U00

A long line wrapped around the residential street next to the Warren Clinic in Broken Arrow on Monday as hundreds of people waited and facilities all over the city are booked up for weeks or out of COVID-19 tests completely.

Deandre Jennings says he waited more than four hours for his test Monday. He said he got there at 9:30 a.m. and several hours after lunchtime he was finally seen. He came to Broken Arrow from Bixby because there was nowhere available to get tested there.

“Walgreens was full, they had no more reservations until Friday," Jennings says.

"And then I called one of my buddies and he was like hey I came there and it was pretty quick and that was two days ago and I come today and it’s wrapped around this whole neighborhood."

Jennings said he waited in line so long his car stalled, but because he is showing symptoms and must be tested to return to work, he stayed in line.

“That line did deter me at first and I called my wife and she was like I’ll look at some other places and every place she called had a wait or weren’t taking anymore today,” he says.

But lines like this aren't uncommon during peak season according to Warren Clinic Vice President Collin Henry.

“We have seen lines like this," Henry says.

"We’ve tried to do our best to really break that down and decompress it, you can see there’s three bays here that are running. We try to make it as easy as possible to get tested, so you don’t have to have a physician or an advanced practice practitioners order, you can just show up. That takes a little bit longer to get the patients registered but relays some of the spirit to try to accommodate as many people as possible to get tested."

He says the clinic usually sees an influx of testing after the holidays and during peak times.

He says he believes in a week or so the lines will shorten once people get tested and go back to work. the clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

First flu-associated death reported in Tulsa County

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) today reported its first influenza-associated death in Tulsa County for the 2021-2022 flu season. According to OSDH, there have been 238 influenza-associated hospitalizations and three influenza deaths statewide since September 1 of this year. 55 of those hospitalizations occurred in Tulsa County residents.
Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

