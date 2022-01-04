Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA CATTARAUGUS...ALLEGANY...SOUTHERN ERIE...AND WYOMING COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a half mile. This band of heavy snow is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 inch or more per hour at times. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 910 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Lake Erie State Park to near Little Valley. Another band of lake snow causing snowfall rates of 1 inch or more per hour extends along a line from near Silver Creek to near North Java. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Letchworth State Park, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Westfield, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Ashford, Angola, Arcade, Franklinville, Mayville, North Collins, Chaffee and SUNY Fredonia. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 60 and 57A. Interstate 86 between exits 15 and 16, and between exits 19 and 21. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
