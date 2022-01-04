ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 04:02:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 08:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County The Tri State area will see temperatures this morning mainly in the single numbers above zero. Combined with the current southerly winds, you can expect wind chill readings to drop as low as 10 to 15 degrees below zero. This should continue through 800 AM MST until morning sunshine warms the area up.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected in communities set back from the ocean. Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph along the beaches and headlands. The strongest winds will occur before 8 AM. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, Central Oregon Coast and North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 11:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; Starke; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Okanogan County POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Winthrop, Methow, Twisp, Mazama, Conconully, and Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Roads may experience large snow drifts. Target Area: Wenatchee Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds gusts will be along the higher benches and sporadically impact the lower river valleys. * WHERE...Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind gusts will impact trees weighted down from recent heavy snows. Power outages may result.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties, Lewiston Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Winchester, Mohler, Nezperce, Waha, Craigmont, Gifford, Kamiah, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, leading to power outages. Areas of blowing and drifting snow is likely on the Camas Prairie. Travel will be difficult in exposed areas, especially for high profile vehicles.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 09:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will create blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains West, including South Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel over passes will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow is likely to significantly reduce visibility down to a tenth of a mile at times. People recreating in the backcountry could become disoriented.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clatsop by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clatsop FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding, caused by heavy rainfall over past few days, will continue along small streams and creeks. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 638 AM PST, Small streams and creeks still running high this morning, with minor flooding still occurring. - Small streams and creeks will continue to run high today, with localized minor flooding. Water will be slowly receding through the day. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coos by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 08:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 20:27:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 900 AM PST. Target Area: Coos The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon Coquille River at Coquille affecting Coos County. For the Coquille River...including Coquille...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Coquille River at Coquille. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Coquille River is at flood stage. Expect flooding of farmland and low-lying areas throughout the flood plain along the Coquille River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM PST Friday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM PST Friday was 22.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 21.8 feet late this morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.7 feet on 02/20/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 13:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow will reduce visibility while some drifting snow could impede travel.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 11:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 06:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 10:00 PM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Castle Rock affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:56 AM PST Friday the stage was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested at 24.0 ft around 9:30 PM PST Thursday. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 12:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:03:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 830 PM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skookumchuck River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .Heavy rain, both in the lowlands and the mountains, combined with lowland snow melt to pushed the Skookumchuck River near Bucoda above flood stage Thursday. The river will crest near record flood stage this afternoon then begin receding later tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skookumchuck River At Centralia. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 190.0 feet, the Skookumchuck River will cause moderate flooding in Centralia and the surrounding area. The river will flood many roads and residential areas and cover much of the farmland in the Skookumchuck River valley. This stage corresponds roughly to a Phase 2 flood in the Lewis County flood warning system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM PST Friday the stage was 190.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM PST Friday was 190.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 190.8 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 189.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 190.3 feet on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington An area of heavy snow will affect Washington and southeastern Hancock Counties At 233 PM EST...An area of heavy snow continues to affect much of Downeast Maine. Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Calais, Machias, Lubec, Eastport, Cherryfield, Vanceboro, Jonesport, Steuben, Harrington, Perry, Pembroke, Princeton, Jonesboro, Columbia Falls, Cutler, Columbia, Meddybemps and Grand Lake Stream. This includes the following highways US Highway 1 between Ellsworth and Waite. State Highway 9 between Junction 193 and Calais. * Winds in excess of 25 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow. * Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are occurring in this area of heavy snow. Expect hazardous road conditions due to the combination of heavy snow and reduced visibility.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 06:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 23:24:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason .Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the snowmelt increasing runoff. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain continuing this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 13:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Roads may experience large snow drifts. Target Area: Central Chelan County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds gusts will be along the higher benches and ridgetops. * WHERE...Leavenworth, Telma, Dryden, Plain, Winton, and Peshastin. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind gusts will impact trees weighted down from recent heavy snows. Power outages may result.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Below Zero Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for tonight for the far western suburbs. Lows tonight will range from 3 degrees in the city to -8 degrees in the far western suburbs. West winds at 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like -10° to -25°. The most dangerous wind chills will be recorded in the far west. After a dangerously cold morning, Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-teens. Wind chills will range from 3 degrees to as cold as -10 degrees. Saturday will be breezy and milder with highs in the low to mid-30s. Clouds will increase from the west through the early afternoon. There’s a chance for rain, freezing rain, and snow mix for Saturday evening. Sunday will feature another Arctic Airblast, with temperatures in the 20s in the morning, then falling to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills Sunday afternoon will fall below zero. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low of 3. Wind chills between -10 to -25 degrees. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 14. Wind chills from 3 to -10 degrees. SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. High 33.
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA CATTARAUGUS...ALLEGANY...SOUTHERN ERIE...AND WYOMING COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a half mile. This band of heavy snow is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 inch or more per hour at times. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 910 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Lake Erie State Park to near Little Valley. Another band of lake snow causing snowfall rates of 1 inch or more per hour extends along a line from near Silver Creek to near North Java. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Letchworth State Park, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Westfield, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Ashford, Angola, Arcade, Franklinville, Mayville, North Collins, Chaffee and SUNY Fredonia. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 60 and 57A. Interstate 86 between exits 15 and 16, and between exits 19 and 21. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

