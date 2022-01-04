Wind Chill Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 12:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:03:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 830 PM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skookumchuck River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .Heavy rain, both in the lowlands and the mountains, combined with lowland snow melt to pushed the Skookumchuck River near Bucoda above flood stage Thursday. The river will crest near record flood stage this afternoon then begin receding later tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skookumchuck River At Centralia. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 190.0 feet, the Skookumchuck River will cause moderate flooding in Centralia and the surrounding area. The river will flood many roads and residential areas and cover much of the farmland in the Skookumchuck River valley. This stage corresponds roughly to a Phase 2 flood in the Lewis County flood warning system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM PST Friday the stage was 190.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM PST Friday was 190.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 190.8 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 189.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 190.3 feet on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO