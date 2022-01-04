ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How to Make Dry January a Success

By Featured Neuroscience Psychology
Neuroscience News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Each January, thousands of people resolve to forgo indulging in alcohol for a month. Researchers explore ways in which to succeed at your goal for a “dry January.”. Source: The Conversation. Dry January, the campaign led by Alcohol Change UK that challenges people to get through January...

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Dry January: How giving up alcohol for 31 days can improve your health

As the New Year approaches, many will resolve to drink less alcohol or give it up completely. If you can't fathom the thought of going the whole year without your favorite adult beverage, consider Dry January instead. This popular annual tradition involves a short-term commitment to sobriety. Beginning Jan. 1,...
DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

Why you drink black coffee: It’s in your genes

In a new study from Northwestern Medicine, researchers found people who like to drink their coffee black also prefer dark chocolate. The reason is in their genes. They found coffee drinkers who have a genetic variant that reflects a faster metabolism of caffeine prefer bitter, black coffee. And the same...
DRINKS
themanual.com

The Ultimate Guide to Dry January Survival

When the New Year rolls around, many people see it as a perfect time to reset and refresh. Particularly after the richness and festive meals during the holidays, many people set a New Year’s Resolution to start eating healthier and exercising regularly, for example. The holidays are also a time where many of us enjoy our fair share of alcoholic beverages. Between holiday parties, happy hours, and social drinking, spiked eggnog, festive cocktails, Christmas wines, and throwing back some craft beers while spending time off from work with family and friends, you may be feeling like your liver needs a bit of a break. Dry January was designed for exactly this purpose — to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month, with the goal of restoring both your physical health and your healthy relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Chocolate#Dry January#Food Drink#Make Dry#Success#American
hachealthclub.blog

Six Reasons to Try Dry January

Across today’s media outlets and platforms, we are exposed to so much content about alcohol. TV shows and movies are set in bars or include characters constantly with a drink in hand. Song lyrics go on about beer or drinking to feel better. Friends, family, or co-workers tell us, “I could use a drink” after a stressful interaction. Staff at restaurants even ask if you’d like anything from the drink menu in addition to your non-alcoholic choice. Alcoholic beverages like beer or wine are portrayed as the go-to drinks for adults at home or at the bar. But, while it is acceptable to drink in moderation with a meal or when you are out with friends, it isn’t something we need to be doing all the time. In fact, many people are finding that they are happy to go alcohol-free.
DRINKS
Mountain View Voice

Dry January Meets The Food Party!

Happy New Year Food Partiers! I hope you’re awash in good food and drink, celebrating the art of the dinner party with friends, and enjoying a personal feeling of good health that comes from eating high-vibe foods of the earth. On celebration flip-side, you realize of course that all...
DRINKS
vegoutmag.com

Non-Alcoholic Vegan Beer Brands for Dry January

Giving up the booze doesn’t mean giving up the fun!. More and more people are giving Dry January a go this year. Whether you’re one of the many or are just looking for a way to enjoy your favorite brew without the alcohol on occasion, here are seven non-alcoholic vegan beer brands for you to enjoy this Dry January!
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lake County Gazette

Thinking about trying Dry January

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital issued the following announcement on Dec. 31. The coming month has become known as “Dry January,” as people give up alcohol for the month to either help with losing weight or balance the amount drinking they did over the holidays. Despite attempts like these,...
FOOD & DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Management Insight: The Opportunity of Dry January

Happy New Year! Well, we made it; maybe a bit battered and bruised. Although now seems like the perfect time for that stiff, celebratory drink, many of us will be going dry this month. Dry January has been a long-standing tradition because many overindulge all year long. From a management point of view, we should carpe the January and curate low- or no-alcohol beverages for our menus too and lean into the dry trend. And, we can practice this style of beverage service beyond this one month, as many a savvy menu includes mocktails more and more.
DRINKS
Marin Independent Journal

Raise a glass to mocktails perfect for dry January

Novelist Marcel Proust once wrote: “It is always during a passing state of mind that we make lasting resolutions.” Or was it the other way around?. Well, we are only a few days into 2022, so those resolutions should still be in high gear either way. And one resolution many make is to have an alcohol-free January.
DRINKS
Hello Magazine

How to nail Dry January: 5 ways to boost your willpower according to a psychiatrist

After a year of lockdowns and quite possibly a boozy Christmas with loved ones (we all needed to let our hair down, let's face it), you may now be wanting an alcohol break. One in six British adults who drink alcohol - that's almost 8 million people - are taking part in 'Dry January', where they have a month off the sauce. It's no surprise that three in 10 drinkers upped their alcohol intake in 2021 compared with 2020, as we dealt with the stresses of the pandemic.
HEALTH
Bay News 9

Expert: Dry January is an opportunity for a healthy reset

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — "Dry January" is a concept that has been around several years. The idea is to go the whole month of January without consuming any alcohol. Michelle Markquart, the Executive Director of Eau Claire Sober Living, said Dry January is a good way for someone to explore if he or she has an alcohol problem.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
The Independent

Can Dry January help the environment?

Millions of people will be cutting down on alcohol this month as part as part of “Dry January”. While those giving the booze the boot for a few weeks may want to improve their health, wellbeing or bank balance, or be driven by simple curiousity, they will also be changing a behaviour that - like many others - impacts the climate. A pint of beer in the pub or a glass of wine at home will have its own environmental footprint, from its production, packaging and transportation.How does alcohol affect the environment?Each stage of alcohol production carries its own environmental...
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Video: Expert discusses 'dry' January

The new year brings new beginnings, and for many people, it brings the opportunity to make healthier lifestyle choices. Each January, some people choose to abstain from alcohol for the entire month. While the reason for staying dry during the first month of the year varies depending on the person, many people do it to see how sobriety might improve their health.
LIFESTYLE
myneworleans.com

Trying Dry: Dry or Semi-Dry January Tips, Tricks and Solidarity

Today is day of contradictions. It’s day two of Carnival season — the booziest time of the year — and day 7 of Dry January — the non-drinking challenge that began in the UK and went international. If you are one of the brave New Orleanians tackling an alcohol free month, I salute you! I know you can do it. How do I know? If you read this blog regularly, you’ve probably noted that, since Dry July of 2020, I’ve been alcohol free. I know you guys — it sounds outlandish to me, too! This is a gal who loves her champagne! But, I realized that I love the way not drinking alcohol feels better than I like drinking it. Thankfully, going teetotal doesn’t mean I had to give up champagne. There are some fabulous dealcoholized options out there, such as Noughty AF and Sovi Sparkling Rosé, and with a glass of that in my hand — don’t smirk, I’m serious — I’m good to go with and with no hangovers. So, if you are on the wagon this January, I’ve rounded up my past blog posts, along with other links to help keep you occupied (that’s half of the battle, really), plus offer inspo, motivation and resources.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foodanddine.com

The Wiggle Room’s “Sober Menu” for Dry January

For 2022, the weekly Hip Hops beer column moves to Wednesday. Last July we previewed The Wiggle Room, located at 1066 Bardstown Road on the second floor of the former HopCats property. The Wiggle Room wriggles and writhes into space where HopCat used to reside. The Wiggle Room opened just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
EatingWell

How to Make Dried Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a delicious addition to any recipe. Aside from some great health benefits, which include boosting gut health and being full of potassium, mushrooms can be enjoyed both raw and cooked. One way that we love to cook with mushrooms is by drying them. Dried mushrooms provide a concentrated punch of umami flavor, plus they last a long time. Read on to learn how to dry mushrooms.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy