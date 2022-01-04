ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

Duquesne's 4th consecutive game called off over covid concerns

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dY7eQ_0dby7Wsb00

Covid interruptions continue to plague Duquesne’s men’s basketball program after its fourth consecutive game — Wednesday against George Washington at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse — was called off Monday by Atlantic 10 officials. The game was postponed due to covid protocols within the George Washington program.

Duquesne’s nonconference game against Wofford on Dec. 22 was canceled and Atlantic 10 matchups at Davidson on Dec. 30 and George Mason on Sunday were postponed, all by covid concerns.

The conference will attempt to reschedule the three A-10 games.

Duquesne’s next scheduled game is Saturday at Massachusetts.

Also postponed were three other games scheduled for Wednesday — La Salle at Saint Louis, Fordham at St. Bonaventure and Rhode Island at George Mason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Duquesne, PA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Duquesne, PA
Coronavirus
City
Duquesne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Duquesne, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Duquesne, PA
College Sports
Duquesne, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
State
Rhode Island State
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
Person
George Washington
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
10K+
Followers
735
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy