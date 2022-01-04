Duquesne's 4th consecutive game called off over covid concerns

Covid interruptions continue to plague Duquesne’s men’s basketball program after its fourth consecutive game — Wednesday against George Washington at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse — was called off Monday by Atlantic 10 officials. The game was postponed due to covid protocols within the George Washington program.

Duquesne’s nonconference game against Wofford on Dec. 22 was canceled and Atlantic 10 matchups at Davidson on Dec. 30 and George Mason on Sunday were postponed, all by covid concerns.

The conference will attempt to reschedule the three A-10 games.

Duquesne’s next scheduled game is Saturday at Massachusetts.

Also postponed were three other games scheduled for Wednesday — La Salle at Saint Louis, Fordham at St. Bonaventure and Rhode Island at George Mason.