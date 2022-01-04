Watch: Firefighters rescue dogs from fox den in Italy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was rescued by firefighters Wednesday evening after slipping and falling into the cave behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the falls just before 6 p.m. on a report of an injured woman. Rescuers used ropes and harnesses to gain access to the cave, where they found two adults, one of whom had a serious ankle injury. The frozen Minnehaha Falls in 2020 (credit: CBS) The woman was transported to HCMC. The other person in the cave was not hurt, nor were firefighters involved in the rescue operation. More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO