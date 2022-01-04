ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch: Firefighters rescue dogs from fox den in Italy

WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOG RESCUE: Firefighters rescued two dogs from a...

www.wane.com

UPI News

Firefighters rescue dog stranded on freeway overpass ledge

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California used a ladder truck to come to the rescue of a dog spotted stranded on the ledge of a freeway overpass. The El Segundo Fire Department said in a Facebook post Monday that the Truck 32 crew responded to the 105 Freeway, east of the Pacific Coast Highway, when a dog was spotted stranded on an overpass ledge.
ANIMALS
KHQ Right Now

2 dogs rescued by GFFR from river

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two dogs are warming up tonight after Great Falls Fire Rescue found them in serious trouble in the Missouri River this afternoon. Crews got the call around 12:30 P.M. after the dogs were seen chasing some geese onto the river. GFFR says when they arrived, one...
GREAT FALLS, MT
UPI News

Dog rescued from storm drain in Texas

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that got trapped in a storm drain. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said local residents reported the dog was spotted poking her head out from the concrete opening of a storm drain in the city.
TEXAS STATE
#Rescue Dog#Dog Rescue#Italy#Firefighters#Fox Den
KCBD

WATCH: Rescue dogs dig into Christmas toys from ‘Santa’s sleigh’

KANAB, Utah (CNN) - It was a very special Christmas for some shelter dogs in Utah on Saturday. The animals awaiting adoption got to pick a favorite toy from a flatbed trailer called “Santa’s sleigh.”. The toy giveaway for homeless pets is a 38-year-long tradition at Best Friends...
KANAB, UT
WTOP

Dogs rescued from fire in Southeast DC

Two dogs were rescued from a fire in Southeast D.C. Tuesday morning. DC Fire and EMS responded to the fire on LeBaum Street just before 7:30 a.m. Officials said the fire was visible from two sides on the first floor of an apartment building, and at least 60 personnel were needed.
ANIMALS
NBC Bay Area

Dogs Rescued From Mobile Home Fire on Christmas

Two dogs were rescued from a mobile home fire sparked by an unattended candle in Rohnert Park on Christmas, authorities said. The homeowners were away during the holiday evening, but an alert neighbor reported the blaze about 7:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Loma Verde Lane in Las Casitas Park, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit firefighter rescues mother, 3 children from house fire

DETROIT – A firefighter rescued a mother and her three children after the home on Detroit’s west side went up in flames. All four had to be rushed to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The children are being treated at Children’s Hospital. All three children are younger than 5 years old, but officials say they are doing well.
DETROIT, MI
krcrtv.com

Firefighters rescue dog trapped inside burning home in Viola on New Year's Eve

VIOLA, Calif. — Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home in eastern Shasta County on New Year's Eve. CAL FIRE officials in the Shasta County area said crews responded to the structure fire in Viola. Due to recent storms in the area, CAL FIRE said crews had a difficult time gaining access to the blaze. Eventually, four-wheel-drive engines and water tenders arrived at the scene to assist.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Abandoned dogs rescued from Kent County home

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is searching for the owner of more than a dozen toy poodles found last week in an abandoned home. We're told someone alerted the shelter to the dogs inside a Solon Township home on Dec. 19 just north of Cedar Springs and the shelter went to remove them.
KENT COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters Rescue Injured Woman From Cave Behind Frozen Minnehaha Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was rescued by firefighters Wednesday evening after slipping and falling into the cave behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the falls just before 6 p.m. on a report of an injured woman. Rescuers used ropes and harnesses to gain access to the cave, where they found two adults, one of whom had a serious ankle injury. The frozen Minnehaha Falls in 2020 (credit: CBS) The woman was transported to HCMC. The other person in the cave was not hurt, nor were firefighters involved in the rescue operation.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Los Angeles

Dog Rescued From Freeway Overpass in El Segundo

A pooch who somehow got stuck on a 105 Freeway overpass was rescued by firefighters with the El Segundo Fire Department Monday. It wasn't immediately clear how the pooch became trapped on the overpass just east of Pacific Coast Highway. According to the fire department's Facebook page, the skittish pooch...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
WLWT 5

Five dogs rescued from house fire in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Five dogs were rescued after a fire broke out at a home in Hamilton. The first started around 5:10 a.m. at a home on East Avenue. Fire officials said the fire started inside the front bedroom on the second floor. Two sheds in the back of...
HAMILTON, OH
mymcmedia.org

Stranded Dog Rescued from Sligo Creek

MCFRS responded to a call around 11:22a.m. on Sunday regarding a dog stranded in Sligo Creek. Rescue units found the puppy, who appeared frightened and “unfriendly,” near Big Mill Pond. The puppy was trapped on a rock surrounded by swift, icy water. Montgomery County Animal Services successfully rescued...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
FENTON, MI
Henry County Daily Herald

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
ANIMALS
ABC7 Los Angeles

College students rescue dog from avalanche

Bobby White and Josh Trujillo were backcountry skiing the popular Berthoud Pass area in Colorado when they saw a cloud of snow erupt -- a sign of an avalanche occurring -- at least a thousand feet away. While White rushed to put his splitboard back together, Trujillo was able to...
PETS

