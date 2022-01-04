ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

Classes resume under new COVID guidance

 4 days ago
YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth Superintendent of Schools Andrew Dolloff is dealing with a COVID spike. In a Monday interview, he said 44 new cases had been reported in his district. That doubled the case number up to that point in the school year. He also said they had 48 cases all...

