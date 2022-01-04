WATCH: Join us on Facebook for a breakdown of the first half of Browns-Steelers game

Related
Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78
A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
Bucs (Finally) Cut WR Antonio Brown; Ex NFL GM Says Cowboys Signing ‘Could Happen’
FRISCO - The cheap punchline here regarding the idea that troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown should be signed by the Dallas Cowboys isn't going to be an insensitive poke at Brown, who has mental and emotional issues that last Sunday caused his strip-down meltdown in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
Why the Pittsburgh Steelers should trade T.J. Watt, 4 trade destinations for the star linebacker
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt is in the midst of an excellent season. One that should earn him Defensive
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News
An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
WISH-TV
Former Colts RB Eric Dickerson to NYT: ‘I know I do’ have CTE
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts star and Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson gave a powerful assessment of the toll football has taken on him in an interview with The New York Times released Wednesday. Dickerson, 61, spoke with The New York Times over the phone prior...
Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News
For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
WATCH: Colts cheerleader gets on-field marriage proposal during game
An Indianapolis Colts cheerleader was surprised to see her boyfriend take to the field of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon to get down on bended knee.
iheart.com
WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!
The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
thecomeback.com
NFL insider says Jim Harbaugh could have interest in 1 job
As soon the Michigan Wolverines’ successful 2021 season ended with a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl, speculation has taken off about Jim Harbaugh’s future. Harbaugh, who said recently he’d coach at Michigan for free because he loves it so much, said after the game...
Report: Amari Cooper Facing Potential Fine From The NFL
Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
iheart.com
Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed
The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job
Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
Report: Bears drop firing bombshell on head coach Matt Nagy
The Chicago Bears’ abysmal season will reportedly end on a high note for fans of the team. Matt Nagy has been informed that he will not be returning as the team’s head coach, per Boomer Esiason, who broke the news on WFAN Sports Radio. Chicago will first finish...
An Outside Surgeon Believes Antonio Brown ‘Probably Should’ve Never Been on the Field’ Sunday
The story around NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown keeps getting murkier when it comes to what is going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player after leaving the football game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium—in unforgettable fashion—against the New York Jets. Reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay...
Steelers place Diontae Johnson, Kendrick Green on COVID list
The Pittsburgh Steelers placed wide receiver Diontae Johnson and rookie center Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Johnson,
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Conklin in his Week 18 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears.
The NFL Team With the Most Consecutive Winning Seasons
A 24/7 Tempo analysis reveals that the Dallas Cowboys had the longest winning streak in the NFL.
Steelers Suffer Huge Blow Ahead Of Week 18 Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers already need some help in Week 18 in order to get into the playoffs. But above everything else, they need to beat the Baltimore Ravens – a task that just got a lot harder. According to Steelers insider Dale Lolley, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and starting...
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2021 NFL season
A number of NFL futures bets can be placed well in advance of the 2021 NFL season, but Super Bowl
NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News
This time of the season, most of the NFL is banged up and the league becomes a war of attrition. Aaron Rodgers apparently didn’t get the memo. Rodgers has dealt with a number of injuries this season. The most concerning has been a toe injury that’s lingered for several months – well, until now.
