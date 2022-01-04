ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Join us on Facebook for a breakdown of the first half of Browns-Steelers game

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
WISH-TV

Former Colts RB Eric Dickerson to NYT: ‘I know I do’ have CTE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts star and Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson gave a powerful assessment of the toll football has taken on him in an interview with The New York Times released Wednesday. Dickerson, 61, spoke with The New York Times over the phone prior...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#American Football#Browns Steelers#The Cleveland Browns#Heinz Field#News 5#Camryn Justice#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
thecomeback.com

NFL insider says Jim Harbaugh could have interest in 1 job

As soon the Michigan Wolverines’ successful 2021 season ended with a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl, speculation has taken off about Jim Harbaugh’s future. Harbaugh, who said recently he’d coach at Michigan for free because he loves it so much, said after the game...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Amari Cooper Facing Potential Fine From The NFL

Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
NFL
iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Suffer Huge Blow Ahead Of Week 18 Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers already need some help in Week 18 in order to get into the playoffs. But above everything else, they need to beat the Baltimore Ravens – a task that just got a lot harder. According to Steelers insider Dale Lolley, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and starting...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

This time of the season, most of the NFL is banged up and the league becomes a war of attrition. Aaron Rodgers apparently didn’t get the memo. Rodgers has dealt with a number of injuries this season. The most concerning has been a toe injury that’s lingered for several months – well, until now.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy