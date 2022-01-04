ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkburnett, TX

Twitter philanthropist helps Burkburnett family after losing everything in house fire

By Dylan Jimenez, Sara Tomarelli
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPGYC_0dby79uN00

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A sign of hope is beaming on a Burkburnett family that lost their house to a fire on Sunday.

Twitter philanthropist Bill Pulte saw the GoFundMe set up after our digital content producer tweeted at Pulte asking for help.

RELATED: Burkburnett family of 12 lose everything in house fire

Around 4 p.m., Pulte tweeted the GoFundMe link and donated $1,000.

In just a few minutes, Pulte and his followers helped reach the GoFundMe goal.

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has received over 1,100 donations and raised over $17,000.

Donors are using terms like, ‘#TeamPulte,’ ‘I saw where Pulte was supporting you, even if it’s a small amount,’ ‘Pulte shared the message and I believe that a little help can go a long way,’ and similar messages.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 2, Burkburnett Fire Department arrived at the 700 block of Reagan Street and found the house to be fully engulfed, according to officials.

The family of 12 made it to safety and nobody was injured according to sources close to the family.

The home was destroyed along with all of the family’s possession.

Another family friend has made a plea on social media for donations of clothing, furniture, and everyday items to help get the Kosechata’s back on their feet.

“Now’s the time to pay it forward, please,” Michael Lowe, a family friend, said in a Facebook post. “It doesn’t have to be big, as every little bit adds up and helps.”

Lowe is urging those who are able or need to clean out their closet to send him a direct message on Facebook for an address to ship items of clothing.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

A list of sizes for needed clothing items can be found below:

Age Gender Shoe Size Shirt Size Pants Size
Child Female 9.5 13/Medium Medium
Child Female 1Y 7/8T 7/8T
Child Female 12C 6T 6T
Child Female 11C 6T 6T
Adult Female 7 Medium Medium**
Adult Female 7 Medium Medium**
Adult Female 7.5 Medium Medium
Adult Female 8 XL Large**
Adult Male 9.5 Large Large
Adult Male 10 Large Large

** Pants, leggings, and sweatpants requested

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Burkburnett, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
Burkburnett, TX
Sports
City
Burkburnett, TX
Burkburnett, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Pulte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philanthropist#Accident#Kfdx#Pulte#Burkburnett Texas#Dm
WANE 15

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WANE 15

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WANE 15

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy