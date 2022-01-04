ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HAcK_0dby75NT00

(In the video player above: Summa Health charges its policy for employees with COVID-19 .)

(AP)– Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID-19 testing requirement.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.

Summa Health employees can continue working with mild COVID symptoms, hospital officials say

The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the requirement on Friday .

Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 U.S. employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10.

“I recognize that partners have a wide spectrum of views on vaccinations, much like the rest of the country,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver said in a letter sent to employees in late December. “My responsibility, and that of every leader, is to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.”

More school districts return to remote learning or require masks amid COVID surge

Starbucks said full vaccination means two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If a Starbucks employee chooses to test weekly instead, they must pay the cost of testing themselves and get tested a pharmacy, clinic or other testing site where someone is observing the test. Religious or medical accommodations will be considered, but to work in a store, employees must test weekly, the company said.

Employees who test positive will be able to use paid time to self-isolate. Starbucks said it is currently offering employees two instances of paid isolation time, both up to five days each.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Cleveland, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Flurona’: Are Northeast Ohio hospitals seeing this co-infection?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Local hospital systems confirm they have seen occasional cases of “flurona,” the attention-grabbing term for co-infection with both influenza and Covid-19. “If someone is exposed to two different viruses or three different viruses, then they can potentially all cause infections at the same time,” Cleveland Clinic Head of Microbiology Dr. Daniel Rhoads […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 19,563 new cases, 440 hospitalizations

Related video: Ohio health officials discuss when omicron is expected to peak in Ohio COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon. There have been 2,151,829 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 19,563 new cases reported […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio COVID cases increase 247% in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Friday on the COVID case surge in Ohio. ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, said new COVID-19 cases in the state are up 247% in the last 2 weeks. The Ohio Hospital Association reports 6,540 are currently hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19. […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Culver
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time

(AP) – Hospitals across the U.S. are feeling the wrath of the omicron variant and getting thrown into disarray that is different from earlier COVID-19 surges. This time, they are dealing with serious staff shortages because so many health care workers are getting sick with the fast-spreading variant. People are showing up at emergency rooms in large numbers in […]
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ap#Covid#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Supreme Court#Pfizer#The Johnson Johnson
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio AG Yost tells SCOTUS: OSHA can’t impose vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost held a virtual press conference on Friday afternoon following oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate. The Supreme Court began hearing arguments Friday on major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Seen on TV: 1/6/22

Click here to find schools moving to remote learning, mask mandates Click here to apply for Ohio EMA tornado safe room rebate Click here for more on T-shirts to honor Officer Shane Bartek Click here to remember the life of Betty White Click here to see highlights from NASA Click here for ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ rooftop concert Click here for […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy