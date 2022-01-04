ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Whataburger reveals new ketchup flavor

By Gaby Moreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKQMi_0dby74Uk00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( KVEO ) – After days of teasing, Whataburger has revealed a “Limited Batch” ketchup flavor.

The new flavor is called Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2. The new ketchup has hot sauce mixed in, according to the label seen in the announcement.

The Texas-based burger chain had its social media followers on edge for days, as they hinted that a new flavor of sauce was on its way. Whataburger social media posts used flame emojis and the words “heating up,” while leaving followers to guess what the flavor was and promising they would reveal the flavor soon.

Popeyes offers ‘I Don’t Know Meal’ for the undecided diner

Guesses ranged from keto ketchup to mayo mixed with ketchup.

The ketchup is not here to stay; Whataburger says to try the flavor “while you can.”

Whataburger has hundreds of U.S. locations across 12 states. The vast majority of locations – more than 700 of them – are located in the chain’s home state of Texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mashed

The Truth About KFC's Famous Mashed Potatoes

When it comes to a side for crispy fried chicken, you could do far worse than a comforting pile of creamy mashed potatoes topped with peppery gravy. Dished out in petite plastic containers and family-size tubs, or serving as the base of a Famous Bowl, KFC's mashed potatoes have been consumed by millions. Most people have likely given little thought to what exactly is in them or how they're made — after all, it sounds like it's all in the self-explanatory name of the dish itself. However, there's a lot more to KFC's seemingly simple potatoes than meets the eye (and the taste buds).
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ketchup#Food Drink#Kveo#Whataburger Social Media#Popeyes#Nexstar Media Inc
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Taco Bell Launches $5 Chalupa Cravings Box Nationwide

For a limited time, customers can get a $5 Chalupa Cravings Box that includes a Chalupa Supreme, Burrito Supreme, soft taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink. A veggie version is also offered, replacing meat with black beans and vegetables!. While both versions of the Chalupa Cravings Box are...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Whataburger Brings Back Retired Menu Items & Adds a New Sauce

Fast-food chains are constantly playing with menus, removing items to make room for new stuff. Sometimes that means saying goodbye to old favorites. Whataburger broke fans' hearts when it removed its Buffalo Ranch Lineup from menus at chains nationwide, but here's a bit of good news: It's back, and Whataburger is rolling out a new sauce option too.
RESTAURANTS
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
kptv.com

Voodoo Doughnut introduces four new limited flavors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) Voodoo Doughnut, famous for its unique take on the pastry, unveiled four new doughnuts the growing lineup of flavors, including one with a portion of proceeds going towards a good cause. For every “Mango Ginger Kiss” doughnut sold until March 27, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will...
PORTLAND, OR
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy