MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day has been issued through Friday as the coldest air of the season settles in. We expect cold temperatures in Wisconsin during the winter, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take this seriously. A Wind Chill Advisory has also been issued for the area. It is important to be prepared for the cold air and avoid a situation that could result in a cold weather related injury such as frostbite. Clear skies and snow pack will allow Arctic air to dive out of Canada and right into the Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO