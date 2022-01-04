ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Noah Sage had an unforgettable moment for the Hokies

By Tim Hayes
heraldcourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot much went right for the football team at Virginia Tech on Dec. 29, but Noah Sage of the Hokies did get to experience a rather unforgettable moment. The former Lee High standout played in his first collegiate game, seeing time on the defensive line for a series in Tech’s 54-10...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Arkansas State
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Hokies#Unc Asheville#American Football#The Nfl Draft
The Spun

Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal Thursday

Michigan beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t stopped a number of Wolverines – including a quarterback – from entering the transfer portal since falling to Georgia in the semi-final. Michigan quarterback Daniel Villari has entered...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
College Football News

AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Final 2021 Rankings Prediction

What will the final AP Poll probably be after the 2021 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL insider says Jim Harbaugh could have interest in 1 job

As soon the Michigan Wolverines’ successful 2021 season ended with a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl, speculation has taken off about Jim Harbaugh’s future. Harbaugh, who said recently he’d coach at Michigan for free because he loves it so much, said after the game...
NFL
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy