NFL

Antonio Brown reportedly has not yet been released by Buccaneers

By Tom Westerholm
 4 days ago

"I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things," Tom Brady told reporters.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field. Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP

New details emerged on Monday regarding Antonio Brown’s bizarre exit from Sunday’s game against the Jets, as Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told multiple reporters the troubled wide receiver refused to enter the game.

Arians, who told reporters after the game that Brown “was no longer” part of the team, said he told Brown to enter the game but that Brown refused.

Still, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown has not yet been released by the Buccaneers as of Monday evening. Per Schefter, the Buccaneers and the NFL are trying to work out how to proceed.

The Buccaneers held onto Brown through a tumultuous season that included a three-game suspension for producing a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. That suspension came after Arians told reporters a year prior that Brown was down to his last chance.

When asked about being criticized for giving Brown a second (or third, or fourth) chance, Arians said he could “give a s—” what critics think.

On Sunday, however, Arians changed his tune drastically.

“Never seen anything like it in all my years,” Arians told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Arians also spoke to Peter King, telling the Football Morning in America author that Brown “had that look in his eye that I haven’t seen for a long time.”

The major hold up for the Buccaneers now: Brown may have complained of an ankle injury, although Arians denied that happened. An injury complaint might work against the Buccaneers if Brown files a grievance against the team.

“It’s pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it,” Arians said on Monday before later adding, “I wish him well. I hope if he needs help, (he) gets some. It’s very hard. I do care about him.”

Tom Brady, who has been perhaps Brown’s biggest supporter in recent years, called it a difficult situation after the game on Sunday.

“We all love him and care about him deeply,” Brady said. “… I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”

Brown caught 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns this season. The seven-time Pro Bowler helped Brady and the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl last season.

