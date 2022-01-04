‘An abomination’: Kindle draws 94 years for sex with multiple minors

Jeremy Kindle, 37, of Lima, leaves an Allen County courtroom in handcuffs Monday to begin serving a 90-year prison sentence for having repeated sexual encounters with young boys over a span of several years. “My once great life now lives in my memory,” Kindle said to the judge before sentencing. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — Jeremy Kindle will spend the rest of his natural life in prison for sexually assaulting seven young boys, several of whom had been welcomed as foster children into the home he shared with same-sex domestic partner Scott Steffens.

Kindle, 37, was sentenced Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of 94 years behind bars.

Indicted by a grand jury in July 2020 on 65 felony counts that included rape, felonious assault and sexual battery, the Lima man entered into a negotiated plea deal with prosecutors in November and pleaded guilty to 20 sex-related crimes against minors.

The guilty pleas included five counts of felonious assaults and nine counts of sexual battery, felonies of the second degree; and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a single count of tampering with evidence.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart alleged that Kindle had a “personal harem of kids” under his control for his sexual pleasures. Everhart said Kindle, who was infected with the virus that causes AIDS, rewarded his young victims with alcohol and marijuana for taking part in regular sex parties.

“If this is not the worst form of these offenses, I don’t know what is,” Everhart said in asking the court to impose the maximum possible sentence.

The prosecutor said rape charges against Kindle were dismissed by the state “not because we were unable to prove” those counts but rather to limit the trauma of the young boys who were victims in the case.

Kindle said a few words to the judge prior to the imposition of sentence.

“I am standing here today ashamed of my actions, humiliated and full of regret,” Kindle told Judge Jeffrey Reed. “I am full of guilt and remorse. I live daily with that pain. My once-great life now lives in my memory.”

Reed said he struggled to make sense of the facts in the case before concluding there is “just no sense to be made of any of this. The only adjective it can find is that it’s an abomination,” he said.

Noting that the punishment in Kindle’s case “should fit the crime,” Reed ordered the Lima man to serve sentences on all 20 counts consecutively.

Kindle showed no emotion when the sentences were announced.

In July of 2018, Kindle, 36, and Steffes were foster parents and adopted three boys, ages 3 through 8, with the help of the Allen County Children Services. The partners already had legal custody of three boys between the ages of 14 and 17 at the time.

In the spring of 2020, investigators with the Lima Police Department were alerted to questionable activities inside the couple’s home. When officers attempted to arrest Kindle as he left the home on May 23, he grabbed a cordless circular saw and cut his own throat. He was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for treatment of his injuries.

Less than a month later, three employees at the Allen County Children Services agency were suspended as what would initially be described as violations of agency policies and procedures related to Kindle’s case came to light. Two of those employees eventually resigned, and Executive Director Cynthia Scanland was charged with three felony counts for allegedly trying to cover up the scandal.

No trial date has been set for Steffes, who was charged in a 62-count indictment on charges similar to those faced by Kindle.