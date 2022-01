The Sentry Tournament of Champions marks the first tournament of 2022 on the PGA Tour and once again it will tee up at the famous Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii. Tiger Woods might not be in action at the 2021 season winners-only tournament but the former World No.1 did taste victory here twice in 1997 and 2000, back when the tournament was known as the Mercedes Championships.

