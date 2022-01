The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will see a familiar foe standing in their way when they face the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Bulldogs (13-1) haven't won a national championship since 1980, and they were in this spot following the 2017 season but Alabama (13-1) pulled out a 26-23 victory in overtime to deny that chance. The Tide also kept the Bulldogs from winning the SEC title this season, beating the Bulldogs 41-24 in the championship game on Dec. 4. Alabama is the defending national champion and the Crimson Tide is 42-25-4 in the all-time series, winning seven straight.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO