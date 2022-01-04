Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on Four Fraud Counts in Theranos Trial

Larry Gerbrandt, a veteran research analyst, valuation expert and consultant for media and entertainment companies, died Thursday in his sleep at his home in Aromas, Calif., a family spokesman said. He was 69. Gerbrandt worked for such companies as Paul Kagan’s Kagan World Media as a senior analyst and senior vice president in its entertainment division; AlixPartners, where he led its entertainment consulting and litigation support practice; and Nielsen Analytics, for which he authored studies on the future of on-demand content over broadband and wireless networks. More recently, he co-founded Media Valuation Partners, a custom research, litigation support and valuation practice. Gerbrandt also served as a valuation expert for Disney in its landmark Katzenberg v. Disney suit that was settled in 1999, and he testified in rate-setting proceedings involving music performing rights organizations, Library of Congress copyright arbitration tribunals and FCC cable network carriage disputes. He wrote a “Media Math” column for The Hollywood Reporter before its relaunch as a weekly in late 2010 and was a member of the board of directors of the INSP cable network. Survivors include his wife, Margo; children Ryan (and his wife, Leslie) and Lauren (and her husband, Ethan); and grandchildren Nathan, Anistyn, Grayson and Wyatt.

