ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New video captures arrest of woman charged in murder of off-duty Cleveland officer

By Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYg5S_0dby55J300

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered video giving us the first look at the arrest of the accused killer of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek .

Our investigation has found how Tamara McLoyd stayed on the streets despite charges in other cases involving guns.

Police found McLoyd hours after the officer had been carjacked and murdered while off-duty. It happened New Years Eve on Rocky River Drive.

3 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Cleveland

The video shows investigators arrested McLoyd outside a gas station and convenience store off East 55th Street. You see police cars swarm in, and a team of officers haul McLoyd to a patrol car.

She’d been on the run from other charges for months.

But, when the I-Team went to her address listed on court records, we got a glimpse of how she was able to stay on the run long before the murder of the officer.

Through a window, a woman at the house told us McLoyd doesn’t live there.

Just 18 years old, McLoyd has been charged with aggravated murder for killing officer Bartek , but she’d also been wanted since November for holding up a pizza shop.

She was also wanted in Strongsville in connection for  theft.

She’d been on probation since October for taking part in a home invasion involving a gun in Lorain County.

Additionally, she faced charges for a drive-by shooting in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, but, weeks ago, that case was dismissed when the victim didn’t show up.

Monday, a Cleveland judge ordered McLoyd held in jail for the officer’s murder with bond set at $5 million.

In court, an assistant county prosecutor said, “This defendant was also interviewed and also allegedly admitted to the shooting of our victim.”

The judge, at the end of the hearing, said, “Good luck, Ms. McLoyd.”

She responded, “Thank you, so much.”

The I-Team learned investigators finally tracked down McLoyd, in part, through social media. We’ve learned, before this, detectives had tried multiple times to find her.

Police discover 7-year-old girl reported missing last week hasn’t been seen in 2 years

Just days ago, investigators from multiple police departments had met to talk about this woman, accomplices and area carjackings and robberies.

Earlier, we showed you video of Richmond Heights Police arresting a man found in the car stolen from the police officer when he was killed.

Anthony Butler, Jr. was charged with receiving stolen property and more. He also has been ordered held in jail on $5 million bond.

We’ve learned investigators have found the gun used in the shooting of the officer.

Meanwhile, detectives are still gathering evidence and piecing together the story behind the case.

They are taking a hard look at these suspects for other crimes in Cleveland and the eastern and western suburbs.

Back at the home address of McLoyd, one final interaction with the woman at the window added more mystery. We asked if the police had ever been there, and the woman said, “No.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 37

Rico 1714
3d ago

She had cases WTF was she out on bound Maybe this time she not walking her life is over She get the needle maybe So sad she killed a good guy

Reply(2)
10
Lena Hitt
3d ago

She should be treated like a man. Life without parole. Or the death penalty. The courts seem to take pity on women. Not this one. She deserves what she gets. Hopefully death.

Reply(3)
8
Louis Kosa
3d ago

The judge at the end of the hearing says," Good luck Ms. McLoyde" she says, "Thank you very much". Gets me sick.

Reply(6)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man arrested in murder of uncle

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS – A 26-year-old man is being held in jail on a million-dollar bond in connection with the murder of his uncle. Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said George C.  Horne II was arrested Sunday evening on an aggravated murder charge, a few hours after he is accused of stabbing his uncle, Antoine […]
WICKLIFFE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Richmond Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Cleveland Police#Guns#The I Team#House#Us Mcloyd
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Carjackings on the rise: How to stay safe

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Carjackings have become a prevalent crime in Northeast Ohio. Last year there were 433 carjackings in the city of Cleveland. Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was murdered in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve. In December there was a series of carjackings in Little Italy. Lakewood Police investigated multiple armed […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland officials rule Officer Shane Bartek’s murder as line-of-duty death: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW)– City police officials have ruled the New Year’s Eve murder of Officer Shane Bartek as a line-of-duty death, according to Police Union President Jeff Follmer and city officials.  The decision  was made Wednesday, two days after Follmer advocated for the ruling, as the I-Team first reported.   Follmer says this means Bartek’s family can now get financial […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19, then took him to a drive-thru testing site. The 41-year-old is charged with endangering a child after authorities allege her son was found on […]
HOUSTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

More details emerge about teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Two parents charged with their son in a Michigan school shooting failed to get their $500,000 bond reduced Friday, as prosecutors offered new allegations about the teen’s hallucinations, passion for guns and boasts about violence. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting, ignored numerous warning […]
DETROIT, MI
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Everybody feels the pain’: Hundreds of officers across the country to attend funeral for Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND (WJW) –  Cleveland police union leaders say they have received an outpouring of support from people all over the country who want to do whatever they can to help the family of murdered Officer Shane Bartek. “When you lose an officer, everybody just feels the pain,” said Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland police […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy