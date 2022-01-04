ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Public Service Commission to investigate CenturyLink for poor phone service

By Keila Szpaller
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qm4gK_0dby52es00

The Montana Public Service Commission is launching an investigation into CenturyLink Communication’s “legacy infrastructure” because customers in rural areas continue to report telephone problems including the inability to reach 911.

“If we don’t have correctly working 911, people’s lives are at risk,” said Commissioner Randy Pinocci at a PSC meeting last month. “I can’t make it any more clear than that.”

But Commissioner Tony O’Donnell said old telephone equipment is part of the problem, and new parts aren’t being made. He said transition to new technology isn’t simple.

“This is a problem that is being experienced over the entire country,” O’Donnell said.

Last year, Wibaux County Commissioners and area residents told the PSC about problems with their phone service, and the commissioners filed a formal complaint against CenturyLink. At its December meeting, the PSC granted CenturyLink’s motion to dismiss the complaint alleging poor broadband, cellphone and 911 services. The Commission found in part that its authority was limited in addressing concerns, such those with broadband.

However, given the litany of complaints and persistence of the problems, the Commission accepted a staff recommendation to launch a separate investigation into “the adequacy of legacy infrastructure” owned and operated by CenturyLink and its affiliates in rural areas. On a voice vote, commissioners unanimously approved the motion.

In a statement, CenturyLink defended its service and also noted broadband will likely be a solution for the future.

“We take our obligation to serve customers very seriously, and the health of our network remains robust,” CenturyLink said. “Areas that are less populated are difficult for any communications provider to serve due to the costs of building and maintaining the network infrastructure, which is why policymakers are implementing historic levels of funding to support broadband buildout in rural areas. “We strongly support closing the digital divide and look forward to continuing to work with policymakers on the best ways to do so.”

In a phone call Monday, PSC public policy and consumer relations coordinator Dan Stusek said the agency will conduct the investigation in house, and discovery will be issued shortly. Stusek, an attorney, said Wibaux County is the focus, but public comment will inform the review, which could extend anywhere in Montana.

“The Commission has received formal and informal complaints alleging CenturyLink has failed to provide adequate infrastructure to the residents in rural areas,” said the Notice of Commission Action. “Among concerns raised were long service outages in rural areas, the inability to access 911 services, and storms causing CenturyLink infrastructure to initiate false 911 calls.

“The issues raised are concerning to the Commission. The alleged problems impact the ability of rural Montanans to conduct their everyday lives and businesses. Most worrisome to the Commission is the impact on public safety if CenturyLink customers are unable to access 911 service.”

It isn’t the first time the regulatory body launched an investigation after hearing concerns from CenturyLink customers. In an order in 2015, the PSC told CenturyLink to fix problems in Wibaux, and the company had a plan to make improvements.

At the PSC meeting in December, staff member Gary Duncan said customers in urban areas have more and more choices when it comes to providers, but people in Wibaux don’t. They have CenturyLink, he said, along with its equipment installed by Mountain Bell in 1982, or even earlier, and a company that’s clearly trying to get out of the legacy phone business.

“Supposedly, they did fix the service, but I think it’s obvious in the case of Wibaux that all they did was slap on a Bandaid,” said Duncan, who also noted the problem isn’t 911, but a caller’s ability to reach it.

O’Donnell, though, said service problems aren’t unique to Wibaux; rather, they’re nationwide, and the options for fixing the system are limited given its age.

“My understanding of this is that components of this system cannot really be fixed except with Bandaids because nobody is manufacturing equipment, replacement equipment, right now,” O’Donnell said.

Either way, the problems in Wibaux have continued, said County Commissioner Darin Miske. In a phone call Monday, he said people in Wibaux stand ready to help the PSC with its investigation, which he anticipates will turn up plenty of problems — and no lasting solutions from the earlier investigation.

“They’re going to find quite a bit wrong here when they start diving into this,” Miske said.

The post Public Service Commission to investigate CenturyLink for poor phone service appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Judge: Public Service Commission districts likely violate the U.S. Constitution

A federal judge has ruled the current Montana Public Service Commission districts are likely unconstitutional and has also issued a temporary restraining order against Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen from certifying candidates running for the positions. United States District Judge Donald W. Molloy said that the case, filed by three residents including former Republican […] The post Judge: Public Service Commission districts likely violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

‘Dark money’ prosecutor sues state in public records row

A Billings attorney known for his involvement in prosecuting campaign finance violations is suing the state over a public records fight he’s picked with several top officials, including Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Gene Jarussi, an attorney who represented the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices in high-profile litigation related to campaign […] The post ‘Dark money’ prosecutor sues state in public records row appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Water groups file federal complaint over Hebgen Dam failure

A group of Montana environmental organizations is calling for an outside, independent investigation into the ecological impacts of a gate failure at Hebgen Dam in November that resulted in plummeting water levels in a stretch of the upper Madison River, stranding some fish to die and dewatering spawning areas. Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, the Montana Environmental […] The post Water groups file federal complaint over Hebgen Dam failure appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Federal judge: At least two Public Service Commission districts are ‘presumptively unconstitutional’ due to uneven population growth.

A federal judge issued an order yesterday blocking the state’s top election official from certifying candidates running for the Public Service Commission until the constitutionality of the commission’s district map has been evaluated. The Public Service Commission regulates companies that provide energy, garbage and water service to a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Public Service Commission awards contracts to man with suspended law license

The Louisiana Public Service Commission has given $220,000 worth of government contracts to a consultant with professional and personal connections to one of its commissioners, even after the consultant’s law license was suspended in 2019.  The commission awarded Scott McQuaig two contracts in 2020 worth nearly $180,000 total for consulting work on 5G utility pole attachments […] The post Louisiana Public Service Commission awards contracts to man with suspended law license appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
POLITICS
KFVS12

Public Service Commission approves rate hikes for Ameren customers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a rate hike proposal for customers of Ameren. Under the electric rate case agreement, Ameren Missouri will increase annual electric revenues by approximately $220 million effective on February 28. When Ameren Missouri filed its electric rate request with the Public Service Commission on March 31, it sought to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $299 million. This is the first general electric rate increase for Ameren Missouri since March of 2017.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
stjohnsource.com

Public Services Commission to Work Remotely Until January 10

In an effort to curb the increase in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as per the governor’s recommendation, the Public Services Commission will work remotely from Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 until Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The St. Thomas office can be reached by phone at 776-1291. The St. Croix office can be reached at 778-6010.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lohud | The Journal News

Citing community benefits, public service commission approves Suez and Veolia merger

Suez, formerly United Water, provides water and waste services to 7.5 million customers. Regionally it serves 500,000 customers in Rockland, Westchester, Tioga, Putnam, and Orange counties. Veolia operates 8,500 water and wastewater facilities around the world. Veolia North America's takeover of Suez Water is expected to provide millions of dollars...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Duncan
KFYR-TV

ND Public Service Commission approves crude pipeline application near Epping

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - Construction will soon begin on a crude oil pipeline near Epping. The state Public Service Commission approved an application by Hiland Crude LLC last week for the 2.9-mile pipeline that will connect gathering facilities to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Commissioners called it a straight-forward project. “In...
EPPING, ND
thurstontalk.com

Lacey Seeks Civil Service Commission Members

The City of Lacey seeks applicants to fill two vacancies on its Civil Service Commission. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, registered to vote within Thurston County. Appointees will be selected by the Lacey City Manager to serve one of the two open term positions; one term expires on October 1, 2025, and the other term expires on October 1, 2027.
LACEY, WA
cityofhomestead.com

Homestead Public Services Warns of Potential Utility Scams

The City of Homestead would like to alert its residents about scams that have been reported by Homestead Public Services customers. A supposed utilities representative calls a home or business from 305-339-2141 and threatens to cut the electricity and asks customers to make a utility payment over the phone by credit card or with a prepaid card or money order they are instructed to purchase.
HOMESTEAD, FL
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Infrastructure#Psc#Buildout
Daily Montanan

Anger has spread across Montana like a disease

At a city commission meeting, a citizen approached the podium. In remarks dripping with vitriol and peppered with profanity, he impugned the characters of two city staff members, disparaged the lengthy service of one city commissioner, and bemoaned the fate of his fellow citizens, whom he dismissed as “dumb bastards” getting taken by “The Man.” […] The post Anger has spread across Montana like a disease appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Signs Executive Order That Eliminates Unnecessary Violations Impacting Small Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams has signed a new executive order to help small businesses in the city save money by slashing through red tape. Adams said Tuesday the order will help the establishments get back on their feet after the pandemic, by getting rid of unnecessary violations and reducing penalties for first-time offenders, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. He embarked on what he called a new chapter for small businesses, with a new jacket from Pearl River Mart in SoHo, where he signed the order to reform existing business regulations so that city agencies issue fewer fines and penalties to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Daily Montanan

Billings Heights water district sued by president, vice president for alleged illegal meeting

A Yellowstone County water district that has a history of rancorous politics and lawsuits is being accused by its president and vice president of holding an illegal, improper meeting to change leadership, bylaws and cutting the public out of participation, in violation of the state’s constitution. The County Water District of Billings Heights, which serves […] The post Billings Heights water district sued by president, vice president for alleged illegal meeting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

The Montana solution for saving our nation’s wild horses

December marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, an important piece of legislation intended to protect and preserve these wild animals on the Western range, including in the Pryor Mountains of Montana. The act, which passed by a unanimous vote in Congress, declared that: “Wild free-roaming horses and burros are […] The post The Montana solution for saving our nation’s wild horses appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
WDVM 25

Mask mandate order changes in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council voted to change the indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, January 4.  The old mask mandate was set to expire when the county reached 85 percent vaccination, but as the county inches closer and closer to that benchmark, the council is shifting focus on a different metric. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy