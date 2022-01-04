ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State health officer talks concerns over new COVID-19 surge

By Kym Anderson
WPMI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama’s top doctor, Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer for the...

Newark Post

Carney announces new state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

Gov. John Carney announced a new emergency declaration Thursday as the state works to relieve pressure on strained hospitals amid a coronavirus surge. The new state of emergency declaration that goes into effect Monday will give the state more flexibility in its response to the surge and allow National Guard members to work as nursing assistants as some patients are moved from hospitals to skilled nursing facilities, Carney said.
NEWARK, DE
WPMI

If you haven't caught the Omicron variant of Covid-19, you probably will

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Numbers show the highly infectious Covid-19 variant, Omicron, is blazing through Mobile and Baldwin counties and the entire state of Alabama. The numbers have evoked a startling statement from the state’s chief medical expert:. "It is spreading like wildfire,” says Dr. Scott Harris. “It...
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Alabama Governor says use "common sense" amid COVID-19 spike

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The COVID-19 crisis is getting worse in Alabama,11,000 new cases of the virus are ripping through the state. So what’s next for Alabamians? NBC 15 brought that question straight to Governor Kay Ivey today who was in town for a tourism conference. Ivey...
ALABAMA STATE
somerset106.com

Baptist Health Corbin Doctors Concerned About Possible Surge In COVID Cases

Doctors and nurses at Baptist Health Corbin are concerned that hospital COVID surges and staff becoming overwhelmed will happen again early next year. The patient load at Baptist Health Corbin is stable right now. Dr. David Worthy with Baptist Health said they currently have between 15 to 20 a day and are seeing less of them require ICU care. Earlier this year the hospital was surging with more than 70 patients a day. With the new variant’s impact yet to be seen, doctors are fearing the worst. Dr. Worthy said he is predicting a January surge with a broad-based peak. Laurel County health officials reported more than 200 cases last week, and they also had low vaccination rates. Dr. Worthy said a booster shot will be the big difference with the new variant. He said the booster is like 55 to 60 percent effective, so they are really trying to drive home to get vaccinated and if you are in the window to get the booster, get the booster. He says that’s the message they are going to be doubling down on for their staff and their community. Dr. Worthy also said he doesn’t believe some treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies are going to be as effective with omicron. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
CORBIN, KY
fortwaynesnbc.com

Holcomb extends public health emergency as state battles surge in COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC and WTHR) - As the omicron variant rapidly spread across the state leaving hospitals once again overwhelmed, Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials met to update the public on how they plan to address the spread and to highlight roadblocks, specifically a shortage in COVID-19 tests, that Hoosiers should be aware of.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WPMI

Alabama health care systems overwhelmed due to Omicron

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in our area, our health care system is again, slowly getting overwhelmed. Local health officials say the COVID-19 omicron variant is affecting every sector of the workforce, including their own. Alabama State Health Officer Doctor Scott Harris says...
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

COVID-19 testing leads to longer lines in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — If you’re thinking of getting tested for COVID, you better go early. “But I’ve been around to urgent cares all this morning and the earliest I’ve gotten was like a 2:00 appointment, so I don’t know if this will be sooner, but all the urgent cares are completely full,” says Crystal, who did not want to give her last name.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
KWCH.com

Local doctors concerned about COVID-19 case surge from New Year’s celebrations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -New Year’s Eve happening on a Friday this year adds concerns for medical professionals about expected large gatherings likely to include people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. With that, doctors worry about another surge in COVID-19 cases following the New Year. The latest data from Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows the latest 14-day average of positive tests up to 10.7 percent, the highest mark in several months.
WICHITA, KS
wcmu.org

Concerns over COVID-19 are prompting a new wave of testing in Metro Detroit

Concerns over COVID-19 are prompting a new wave of testing in Metro Detroit, while Omicron is driving the trend. In the final days of 2021, Michigan reported a new record for daily coronavirus cases. That trend has continued into the new year. Detroit health officials are providing free tests for residents and city workers at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center on Rosa Park Boulevard. Vaccines are free at many sites and can be delivered at home. Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry says the demand for tests in the city has gone up 10-fold since omicron was first detected.
DETROIT, MI
brproud.com

LDH reports over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases for the state

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Department of Health reports 9,930 new COVID-19 cases for the state of Louisiana. In addition, LDH reports 881 new hospitalizations and 8 new COVID-19 deaths. LDH is also reporting additional COVID deaths, bringing our current death toll to 14,994.
LOUISIANA STATE
The State Journal-Register

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported as cases surge, health care providers issue plea

Two more COVID-19-related deaths of Sangamon County residents were reported Thursday as new COVID-19 cases in the county hit a new record and local health care providers pleaded in an open letter for more people to get vaccinated. New COVID-19 cases statewide hit a new one-day record — 30,386 — as hospitalizations statewide and in Sangamon County approached levels last seen a year ago. ...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WLWT 5

Shortage of treatment options causing a new concern about COVID-19 surge

CINCINNATI — A shortage of treatment options is causing a new concern about the COVID-19 surge. "For especially those patients who are at high risk, they should be taking extra measures to really be careful right now," said Dr. Lisa Larkin, founder and CEO of Ms. Medicine. "In the last several days, there's been such barriers to access appropriate medications to patients who have COVID.
