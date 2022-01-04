ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State tops Mississippi Valley State 84-75

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Kenny Strawbridge had a career-high 27 points as Alabama State topped Mississippi Valley State 84-75 on Monday night in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Strawbridge made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Isaiah Range had 16 points and eight rebounds for Alabama State (3-11), which broke its six-game losing streak. E.J. Clark added 14 points and seven assists, and DJ Jackson had 10 points.

Robert Carpenter had 23 points for the Delta Devils (0-11). Caleb Hunter added 12 points and David McCoy had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

