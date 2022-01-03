McBride named chair and Belusko vice chair of Wilkes-Barre City Council

Wilkes-Barre City Council Monday night named Beth Gilbert McBride chair and Mike Belusko vice chair for 2022. Show from left to right are: Councilman Bill Barrett, Belusko, City Attorney Tim Henry, McBride, City Clerk Cathy Payne, Administrative Assistant Lisa Sanfilippo, Assistant City Clerk Tracy Smith and Councilman John Marconi. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Except for the new leaders of City Council, the new year started off similar to 2021 with a return to virtual meetings at least temporarily.

At its public reorganization meeting Monday night at City Hall, council elevated Beth Gilbert McBride to the chair post and approved Mike Belusko as the vice chair for 2022. Democrats McBride and Belusko began the third year of their second four-year terms.

McBride, who represents District C, served as vice chair in 2021. She previously held the chair spot in 2017. The chair posts pays $14,699 annually plus benefits.

Belusko, who represents District A, served as chair in 2019 and vice chair in 2018. The vice chair and the other three Council members are paid $13,199 a year plus benefits.

The newly organized council approved its meeting dates and the holiday schedule for City Hall and all departments for this year.

When council meets in a combined work and regular session on Jan. 14, it will be in City Hall, but the public will be watching online and not permitted to attend in person due to the case surge from the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The twice monthly virtual sessions start at 5:30 p.m. and are scheduled through March 24. A schedule is available on the city’s website at wilkes-barre.city/citycouncil.

In an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus for most of 2020 and until June of last year council streamed its proceedings online and took questions and comments by phone and email from the public. It will do the same for the first three months of this year.

Belusko thanked council for its vote of confidence in him and offered his congratulations to McBride on her appointment to chair. “I’m sure you’ll do well,” Belusko said.

McBride also thanked outgoing Chair Tony Brooks for his leadership and her colleagues for their support and congratulated Belusko. They joined councilmen Bill Barrett and John Marconi in thanking Mayor George Brown and City Clerk Cathy Payne and their staffs for their help throughout the year. Brooks, the only Republican on Council, was excused from the meeting.

“I know that sometimes we’re a little bit of a pain, but we certainly appreciate all that (Brown), your staff, (City Administrator Charlie) McCormick and all the city employees do for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to accomplish anything that we’ve been able to do,” Barrett said.

Brown said he looked forward to working with council and expressed optimism for the coming year.

“We’re going to do some great things this year. We’re going to do them together and let’s work together, OK. Thank you,” Brown said.