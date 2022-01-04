ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death to 2021 star Diane Morgan is returning to Netflix for her historian spoof series Cunk on Earth

 4 days ago
British comedian Morgan, most recently seen on Netflix's Death to 2021, is best known in Britain for spoofing historians and history documentaries as presenter Philomena Cunk...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Brooker
Person
Diane Morgan
#Earth#Spoof#Historian#British#Black Mirror
