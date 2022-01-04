ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New exhibit focuses on use of indigo in arts, clothing

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit is making its debut at the Albuquerque Museum this week. Indelible Blue: Indigo Across the Globe opens on Saturday. The exhibit features artists currently working with indigo in the state and also works of art and clothing from Asia, Africa and other regions. The chemical compound required to make indigo dye is found in several plants.

The exhibit explains the origins and history of those plants tracing them back more than 6,000 years. The idea for the exhibit came from a local film. “We were looking at a film by a local filmmaker named Mary Lance, called Blue Alchemy. It was through her work we were introduced to the idea of indigo and from there, we were able to just expand that idea and grow this exhibition to really be a globally inclusive representation of the indigo plant,” said Josie Lopez, curator of art at the Albuquerque Museum.

The exhibit will also talk about the process of making indigo. It runs through April 24. For more information, visit cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum/exhibitions/indelible-blue .

