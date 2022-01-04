Wetlands Park Nature Center closed following brush fire

LAS VEGAS (NV) — The Wetlands Park Nature Center will remain closed during the week of Monday, January 3 following a brush fire that occurred at the visitor’s center last week.

Wetlands Park brush fire on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 (KLAS)

Wetlands Park officials say the decision was made out of caution, due to lingering smoke inside public areas following the fire on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Clark County Fire Department determined that the fire was contained to approximately 9 acres the night of the incident.

No structures or homes were damaged by the fire and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

Wetlands Park brush fire on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 (KLAS)

Fortunately, the park’s Nature Preserve and trails are not impacted by the closure announcement and will remain open each day from dawn to dusk.

