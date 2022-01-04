ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wetlands Park Nature Center closed following brush fire

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lw4xs_0dby204T00

LAS VEGAS (NV) — The Wetlands Park Nature Center will remain closed during the week of Monday, January 3 following a brush fire that occurred at the visitor’s center last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfJXP_0dby204T00
Wetlands Park brush fire on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 (KLAS)

Wetlands Park officials say the decision was made out of caution, due to lingering smoke inside public areas following the fire on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Clark County Fire Department determined that the fire was contained to approximately 9 acres the night of the incident.

No structures or homes were damaged by the fire and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mkkst_0dby204T00
Wetlands Park brush fire on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 (KLAS)

Fortunately, the park’s Nature Preserve and trails are not impacted by the closure announcement and will remain open each day from dawn to dusk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Fire breaks out at Clark County Wetlands Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Fire Department was on the scene at the Wetlands Wednesday evening, where a brush fire was reported. The fire was close to the visitor center but the building was not in danger. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Park Police assisted with road blocks.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Weather#The Nature Center#The Nature Preserve#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC12

Community vaccine centers closed Tuesday following winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. -The Virginia Department of Health announced it will close its community vaccination sites in Richmond and Chesterfield on Tuesday due to Monday’s winter storm. The department previously canceled clinics on Monday ahead of the storm. Anyone with appointments scheduled will be notified. Click here to reschedule. Press...
RICHMOND, VA
eastidahonews.com

Highway 20 closed in Island Park following multiple crashes

ISLAND PARK — Both directions of US Highway 20 are closed in Island Park following multiple crashes Friday afternoon. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries says total whiteout conditions contributed to the wrecks and first responders are working to assist those affected in the crashes. It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved and how many people have been injured.
ISLAND PARK, ID
callnewspapers.com

Powder Valley Nature Center closes due to COVID

Missouri Department of Conservation’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center and the St. Louis Regional Office are closed Thursday, Dec. 30 due to COVID-19. The St. Louis Regional Office will re-open Monday, Jan. 3 and the Powder Valley Nature Center will re-open Tuesday, Jan. 4. The trails at both places...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMZU

Brookfield Senior Center closed Thursday

BROOKFIELD – The Brookfield Senior Center will be closed Thursday due to extremely cold weather temperatures. Administrator Heidi Wampler says it’s unsafe for volunteer meal drivers to be out on the side roads and home pathways to try and deliver meals. The dining room will also be closed to protect seniors from traveling in the cold to come to the center.
BROOKFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
treasurecoast.com

Fire at Oxbow Eco Center

Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-A fire at the Oxbow Eco Center has been reported by local citizens. This photo was taken Sabryna Bartley. We will be updating this post when we get more info from the authorities. We will say with confidence you should avoid the area. Thank you Crystal...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
CBS Sacramento

Highway 89 Around Emerald Bay Reopens After Snow Removal

EMERALD BAY (CBS13) — The highway has reopened after a snowstorm caused a closure on a portion of Highway 89 around Emerald Bay, said Caltrans District 3. Crews worked tirelessly all morning to clear fallen trees, boulders, snow, and debris from the roadway. Now that they have cleared it, the route is now accessible and has been reopened. Highway 89 around Emerald Bay is back OPEN. Thanks to our crews for all their hard work throughout this record-breaking storm! @CountyElDorado @CHPSouthLake @PlacerCA https://t.co/RynoT2Dtje — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 6, 2022
TRAFFIC
Your Radio Place

Riverside Park closed due to flooding

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville has temporarily closed Riverside Park due to flooding. The closure includes the shelter houses and the dog park. Once the Muskingum River recedes and Riverside Park is no longer flooded, the park will reopen to the public.
ZANESVILLE, OH
106.9 KROC

Civic Center Parking Ramp in Rochester Closed Until Further Notice

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Civic Center Parking Ramp in downtown Rochester is closed until further notice, effective immediately. According to a news release from the City of Rochester, a sprinkler pipe in the east hallway of the ramp froze and burst creating icy conditions in the hallway and requiring the water to be turned off to the facility.
ROCHESTER, MN
WDBJ7.com

Brush fire extinguished in Boonsboro

Update: Crews were sent out at 6:50 for an electrical pole on fire with the surrounding brush on fire. Another crew arrived to find an electrical line on the ground that was still live and about half to one acre of woods on fire. Crews requested Bedford Electric to respond...
BOONSBORO, MD
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy