ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hilary Duff under fire for allowing her 3-year-old daughter to ride in Younger co-star Molly Bernard's car without a car seat

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bernard, who is the godmother of Duff's daughter Banks, posted a video of them...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Hilary Duff Mom-Shamed After Video Emerges Showing 3-Year-Old Daughter Unrestrained In Backseat Of Moving Vehicle, No Car Seat

Hilary Duff is catching major heat over a video showing her 3-year-old daughter riding improperly restrained in the backseat of a moving vehicle. On Sunday, the 34-year-old actress' good friend and former Younger co-star, Molly Bernard, documented what looked like a babysitting playdate with Banks Bair via her Instagram, beginning with a short clip of the tiny tot sitting in the backseat of a moving car.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Mom-shamers come for Hilary Duff (again!), plus more news

Hilary Duff's holiday weekend ended in a storm of mom-shaming after her friend and "Younger" co-star Molly Bernard shared a video of Hilary's 3-year-old daughter in the back of a moving car without a car seat. The otherwise sweet video showed Banks adorably trying to say the words, "I'm drop dead gorgeous." But it didn't take long for users to jump on Hilary and Molly in the comments for what they deemed to be an unsafe ride for the toddler. "Where's her car seat??? This is irresponsible!!! She is 3 and needs to be in a car seat or booster!" one person wrote. "She is so cute!!!!! But why is she not in a car seat, it is the law for a child her age," wrote another, referencing California's mandate that kids under 8 who are a certain height require a "belt-positioning booster seat or car seat," in which Banks didn't appear to be sitting. "She could be in a booster and y'all don't see it," another person suggested, adding, "She's safe alive and still cute." Hilary's no stranger to the world of mommy-shaming, though. She was criticized harshly on social media for having her daughter's ears pierced when she was still a baby. Asked how she deals with the negativity when she encounters it, Hilary told Yahoo earlier this year, "It's hard not to take it personal, so I really have to zoom out. At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I'm like, 'It's one person. That's not how everybody feels. That doesn't really matter. That person's, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen.'"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Nashville News Hub

Mother jailed after she placed her days old baby in a travel cooler and abandoned it by the side of the road; the child’s remains were found 1 week later

According to the court documents, the 20-year-old mother was sentenced to 23 years in prison after she reportedly admitted to killing her newborn daughter in 2019. The mother reportedly placed her days old infant in a travel cooler. She then closed the cooler and left it by the side of the road. The baby was found one week later by a man who called the authorities. “So I was at the club. So I seen what was in this book bag, and it’s a baby in here. It’s a dead baby. It’s a dead baby, yes. I’m right here where the baby at now. Yeah, I’m about to have a heart attack.” the 911 caller reportedly said.
TRAVEL
Lawrence Post

Man beat his 8-month-old son to death because taking care of the baby forced him to cancel his weekend trip to a comic book convention

According to the court documents, the 26-year-old father reportedly beat his 8-month-old son to death ‘because he was angry and frustrated’. The father was angry because taking care of the baby forced him to cancel his weekend trip to Comic-Con. He reportedly admitted that he intentionally punched the child in the face out of frustration which caused the injury to the boy’s nose. Investigators say the defendant was upset because he had to cancel a trip to a a comic book convention.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Bernard
Person
Hilary Duff
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Vehicles#California Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy