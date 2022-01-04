Hilary Duff under fire for allowing her 3-year-old daughter to ride in Younger co-star Molly Bernard's car without a car seat

Hilary Duff's holiday weekend ended in a storm of mom-shaming after her friend and "Younger" co-star Molly Bernard shared a video of Hilary's 3-year-old daughter in the back of a moving car without a car seat. The otherwise sweet video showed Banks adorably trying to say the words, "I'm drop dead gorgeous." But it didn't take long for users to jump on Hilary and Molly in the comments for what they deemed to be an unsafe ride for the toddler. "Where's her car seat??? This is irresponsible!!! She is 3 and needs to be in a car seat or booster!" one person wrote. "She is so cute!!!!! But why is she not in a car seat, it is the law for a child her age," wrote another, referencing California's mandate that kids under 8 who are a certain height require a "belt-positioning booster seat or car seat," in which Banks didn't appear to be sitting. "She could be in a booster and y'all don't see it," another person suggested, adding, "She's safe alive and still cute." Hilary's no stranger to the world of mommy-shaming, though. She was criticized harshly on social media for having her daughter's ears pierced when she was still a baby. Asked how she deals with the negativity when she encounters it, Hilary told Yahoo earlier this year, "It's hard not to take it personal, so I really have to zoom out. At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I'm like, 'It's one person. That's not how everybody feels. That doesn't really matter. That person's, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen.'"

