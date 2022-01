A person has been throwing urine at dogwalkers during attacks happening in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood, according to police. In one incident, a 48-year-old woman was walking her dog in the 1700 block of West Balmoral on Dec. 7 at 8:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached and threw a cup of urine at her, striking her in the face and body, police said.

