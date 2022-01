When I was a kid, I would pray for snow days so I could stay home from school and spend the day throwing snowballs at friends, sledding, making snow angels and ice skating. I am not sure when exactly I started to dislike winter, but anyone who knows me knows I am not a fan of this time of year. I am quite sure it has something to do with getting older. I would grumble about the cold, the snow and ice, the blustery days, not to mention having to shovel the snow at home and at work.

