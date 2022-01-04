ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Boris Johnson ‘did not isolate after contact with aide who tested positive for Covid’

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InS57_0dby16Kc00

Boris Johnson is facing fresh questions about alleged Covid rule-breaking amid claims he failed to self-isolate last January after coming into close contact with a Downing Street aide who later tested positive for the infection.

The prime minister stood near No 10's videographer on 31 December 2020 while recording his official new year message as the UK was about to be hit with its second wave of the virus, sources told the Daily Mirror .

The videographer tested positive for Covid after the message was recorded.

They informed No 10 officials and other staff members in the room were asked to self-isolate for 10 days, but the PM was not.

A Downing Street spokesperson insisted that Mr Johnson did not break any regulations because social distancing measures were followed throughout the recording.

But photos of the recording posted on the image-sharing website Flickr may raise questions about whether or not Mr Johnson did in fact maintain a two-metre distance between himself and the videographer, as set out in official guidance.

A source told the Mirror that the videographer, who was not wearing a face mask, stood “face-to-face” with the PM for around 15 minutes The source also suggested Mr Johnson and the aide stood less than 2m apart during the recording.

Official guidance at the time outlined that anybody who came within two metres, for more than 15 minutes, of somebody who later tested positive for Covid were required to self-isolate.

Less than a week after the recording took place England was plunged into its third national lockdown as Covid cases soared and hospitals across the country began to fill up with the sickest patients.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister was socially distanced from the individual who subsequently tested positive and the duration of the filming was shorter than 15 minutes.

“This has been reaffirmed by those present. He was not advised to isolate as the rules did not require him to do so.”

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
The Independent

People who refuse to get Covid vaccine are ‘idiots’, Tony Blair says

People who are medically allowed to get a Covid vaccine but refuse to do so are “idiots”, Tony Blair has said. The former prime minister also backed Boris Johnson’s “gamble” to continue with plan B restrictions in the run-up to Christmas Day amid the spread of the Omicron variant.“If you’re not vaccinated and you’re eligible, you’re not just irresponsible, you’re an idiot,” Mr Blair said in an interview on Wednesday.Mr Blair has made repeated interventions during the pandemic and his Institue for Global Change thinktank has been credited with devising policy proposals later adopted by the government.When asked what he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government this week cut the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the virus from 10 days to seven in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.That means that if an infected person can show a negative lateral flow result on day six and seven of quarantine, they are free to stop there rather than continue for the previously-mandatory three days.Those who do end their quarantine after seven days are still advised to avoid other people likely to be vulnerable, shun crowded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: ICU nurse cried for two hours after shift

An ICU nurse who left her job has said the pressure of working on the ward during the Covid pandemic left her crying for two hours after her shift finished. Fern Osborne, 30, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said she would feel ill with anxiety when the time came to go to work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Daily Mirror#Flickr
Daily Mail

Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who thought he was ‘hero’ for refusing jab urges people to get vaccine after Covid leaves him in ICU

An anti-vaxxer who thought himself a “hero” for refusing the Covid vaccine is calling on people not to make his mistake. Speaking from his hospital bed, where he now only breathes with the aid of an oxygen mask, Andrew Pugh said he now “wishes he’d had the vaccine” after he was struck down with Covid before Christmas. The 52-year-old was so ill that his family were told that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving after he was rushed into intensive care. Speaking from Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he is now being treated, Mr Pugh said: “I didn’t get the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown in January 2022 as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
U.K.
Fox News

COVID-19 omicron variant: Partygoers warned not to travel across UK

Officials have warned revelers in Scotland and Wales to think twice before traveling to England to ring in the new year, highlighting how the four parts of the U.K. were again taking starkly different approaches to coronavirus restrictions amid record-high infections and soaring hospitalizations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Boris Johnson has not ‘earned’ a knighthood – Sir Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister has not “earned the right” of a knighthood once he leaves office.Sir Keir’s comments about Boris Johnson come after the opposition leader dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood, insisting the former prime minister deserves the honour.More than half a million people have signed a petition calling for Sir Tony’s appointment by the Queen to the Order of the Garter – the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry – to be rescinded over his domestic record and the Iraq War.But Sir Keir insisted the honour is not a “thorny”...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

‘Sturgeon has single-handedly devastated the Scottish hospitality industry and ruined the country’s New Year festivities’: Fury north of the border and in Wales as their fun bans continue while the English are told to party on

Scotland and Wales residents have reacted with fury after Boris Johnson gave England's New Year's Eve celebrations the green light today by opting against bringing in tougher restrictions. The Prime Minister resisted grim Omicron warnings and will instead rely on guidance to limit socialising over the New Year, as opposed...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

419K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy