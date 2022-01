The Las Vegas Raiders need to utilize both quarterbacks to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 and clinch a playoff spot. The Las Vegas Raiders have a daunting task ahead of them in Week 18, as they need to beat the Los Angeles Chargers to punch their ticket to the playoffs. Of course, if a miracle happens earlier in the day, and the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they would get in before this matchup, but most likely, it is going to come down to who wins this divisional rivalry game.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO