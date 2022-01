Hi folks -- well, it looks pretty likely that snow will fall on Cape Cod Friday. Warm up those shovels and get the rock salt ready! In the news: A winter storm is headed our way and we take a look at what part of Cape Cod might get the most snow, a patient exposes staff to fentanyl, closing the Falmouth Hospital emergency room and Barnstable County issues a COVID advisory due to skyrocketing cases. Thanks for tuning in to the newsletter and have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)

BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO