Accidents

Family identifies victim in deadly St. John's County bicycle accident as 13-year-old Xavier Santana

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSantana's father said Xavier was a good...

www.firstcoastnews.com

fox34.com

18-year-old victim identified in Thursday night fatal shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The victim killed in Thursday night’s fatal shooting has been identified by police. Lubbock Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired near East 25th Street and Weber Drive, just west of MLK Jr. Boulevard. Police were called around 8:32, Thursday evening, to the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Bakersfield Now

17-year-old victim identified in shooting, police investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in southwest Bakersfield last week. Officers said at around 10:30 p.m. on December 29, they responded to the 2500 block of Olmo Court, near Ming Avenue and found a person who was shot and killed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Bike#Lawns#Accident
wvtm13.com

13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy driving an all-terrain vehicle in central Alabama was killed when it left a road and overturned. The wreck happened Thursday afternoon in Chilton County near Clanton. News outlets report it also injured a passenger, but authorities didn’t release the name...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
KSLA

Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 7-year-old girl died Sunday night (Dec. 26) after being shot in the back as she rode in a car with her mother and a sibling in Algiers, New Orleans police said. Visibly angered by what he termed a “horrible, horrible incident,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Accidents
Public Safety
bigblueunbiased.com

The Organ Donation of a 20-Year-Old Car Accident Victim

Central- there has been still some people who are present in this world who gave their lives but still do not forget to help other people in some or another way. This update is about the Aliye Ringe of central who has been left with brain damage, which is specifically brain dead Buy a car accident which has happened in the East Baton Rouge Parish The last week.
KATV

Fulton County Sheriff's Office identifies victims of plane crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a plane crash Sunday, KATV content partner KAIT Region 8 News reported. The sheriff's office said Bradley Dunham, 57, of Bono, and Christine Ann Price, 52, of Walnut Ridge, were in the plane when it crashed near the Sharp County line.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KATV

Pope County remains identified in 23-year-old missing persons case

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Crime Lab has identified the remains of two people found in a car underwater in Pope County back in October. Examiners determined that the remains are those of Samantha Hopper and her daughter Courtney Holt. The sheriff's office said Hopper was reported missing...
POPE COUNTY, AR
The Post-Crescent

3rd person dies after Shawano County garage explosion; authorities identify victims in deadly blast

LESSOR – Authorities on Monday released the identities of three men who died from an explosion Friday in Shawano County. First responders found Timothy Cook, 52, of Oshkosh and Kendrick Larson, 49, of Neenah dead at the scene of the explosion, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office. James Moon, 60, of Keshena was injured in the blast and taken to a hospital where he died Saturday.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
KWCH.com

Victims identified in Elk County shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Elk County Sheriff’s Office identified the two men shot and killed outside an Elk County home last weekend. Robert Stricker, 57, of Longyon and 55-year-old Dewayne Smith of Longton were identified as the victims. The suspect in the shootings, 41-year-old Lyle Miller of Longton, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the killings.
ELK COUNTY, KS
News4Jax.com

Family remembers 14-year-old hit, killed on his bicycle

HASTINGS, Fla. – Family of 14-year-old Xavier Santana shared stories and photos of the St. Johns County teen who died after his bike was hit by a passing driver Sunday night. Xavier Santana’s older brother, Daniel Santana, set up a GoFundMe account for the family. According to a St....
HASTINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

Man sentenced in 2019 St. Johns County crash that left motorcyclist dead

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 58-year-old man pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter in a 2019 crash in St. Johns County that left a motorcyclist dead, according to court records. According to an arrest report, Kevin Adams was driving his Jeep on U.S. 1 when he turned in front of a motorcycle operated by Brandon Carter, who was killed.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

