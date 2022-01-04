Family identifies victim in deadly St. John's County bicycle accident as 13-year-old Xavier Santana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The victim killed in Thursday night’s fatal shooting has been identified by police. Lubbock Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired near East 25th Street and Weber Drive, just west of MLK Jr. Boulevard. Police were called around 8:32, Thursday evening, to the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man was found dead after a shooting in north Columbus Tuesday morning. Columbus police were called to the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue near Weber Road shortly before 12:40 a.m. According to police, Andrew Santiago was found dead behind a home near an alley....
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in southwest Bakersfield last week. Officers said at around 10:30 p.m. on December 29, they responded to the 2500 block of Olmo Court, near Ming Avenue and found a person who was shot and killed.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — This story has been updated from its previous version. It was an active scene in an otherwise quiet neighborhood Sunday in the area of Clermont Avenue in Orange Park where the Clay County Sheriff's Office was investigating a death. "This neighborhood's a relatively quiet neighborhood,"...
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy driving an all-terrain vehicle in central Alabama was killed when it left a road and overturned. The wreck happened Thursday afternoon in Chilton County near Clanton. News outlets report it also injured a passenger, but authorities didn’t release the name...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 7-year-old girl died Sunday night (Dec. 26) after being shot in the back as she rode in a car with her mother and a sibling in Algiers, New Orleans police said. Visibly angered by what he termed a “horrible, horrible incident,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson...
Central- there has been still some people who are present in this world who gave their lives but still do not forget to help other people in some or another way. This update is about the Aliye Ringe of central who has been left with brain damage, which is specifically brain dead Buy a car accident which has happened in the East Baton Rouge Parish The last week.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a plane crash Sunday, KATV content partner KAIT Region 8 News reported. The sheriff's office said Bradley Dunham, 57, of Bono, and Christine Ann Price, 52, of Walnut Ridge, were in the plane when it crashed near the Sharp County line.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Crime Lab has identified the remains of two people found in a car underwater in Pope County back in October. Examiners determined that the remains are those of Samantha Hopper and her daughter Courtney Holt. The sheriff's office said Hopper was reported missing...
LESSOR – Authorities on Monday released the identities of three men who died from an explosion Friday in Shawano County. First responders found Timothy Cook, 52, of Oshkosh and Kendrick Larson, 49, of Neenah dead at the scene of the explosion, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office. James Moon, 60, of Keshena was injured in the blast and taken to a hospital where he died Saturday.
Officials identified 67-year-old Arturo Vela Mantilla who died in a bicycle crash; driver arrested (Kennesaw, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 67-year-old Arturo Vela Mantilla as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve.
HOUSTON – The family of the person who was killed in a crash involving a Houston Police Department patrol unit Sunday afternoon has identified their loved one. Houston police officials said the tragic incident happened around noon in the 4600 block of North Shepherd Drive near West 43rd Street in north Houston.
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for information about a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 90 west of Northeast Cherokee Court, in Lake City, Florida. On Dec. 27 at 6:49 p.m., a black 2021 Kia Forte crashed into a bicyclist who was reportedly...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Elk County Sheriff’s Office identified the two men shot and killed outside an Elk County home last weekend. Robert Stricker, 57, of Longyon and 55-year-old Dewayne Smith of Longton were identified as the victims. The suspect in the shootings, 41-year-old Lyle Miller of Longton, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the killings.
HASTINGS, Fla. – Family of 14-year-old Xavier Santana shared stories and photos of the St. Johns County teen who died after his bike was hit by a passing driver Sunday night. Xavier Santana’s older brother, Daniel Santana, set up a GoFundMe account for the family. According to a St....
76-year-old Cedar Springs man dead after a two-vehicle accident in Kent County (Kent County, MI)Nationwide Report. A 76-year-old Cedar Springs man lost his life following a traffic accident Wednesday evening in Kent County.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person is dead and another was injured after a group of individuals opened fire on another group outside a San Jose-area gas station Wednesday afternoon. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at a gas station...
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 58-year-old man pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter in a 2019 crash in St. Johns County that left a motorcyclist dead, according to court records. According to an arrest report, Kevin Adams was driving his Jeep on U.S. 1 when he turned in front of a motorcycle operated by Brandon Carter, who was killed.
