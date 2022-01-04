ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monthlong writing workshop will teach authors the business side of publishing

By Terry Keshner
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — If writing a book — or finally getting published — is one of your New Year's resolutions, help is on the way.

Story Studio Chicago is holding its first annual Pub Crawl: An Online Publishing Intensive , during the month of February. It literally is a month’s worth of online activities.

Artistic Director Rebecca Makkai said the programming will teach authors how to navigate the world of publishing, from agents to publishers.

Workshops like these are necessary because yes, writing is tough but getting published is even tougher.

“I had a masters’s degree in English and no one ever talked about how the books were made,” she said. “And I see a lot of writers kind of stumble at this stuff, not understanding the business side of things.”

Makkai reminds writers that everyone—readers, other writers, editors—want to see good stories, so creators need not be shy.

And publishing professionals want writers to succeed.

“We know these people. They want great books, they want to publish more great books, they want us to succeed,” she said.

Rebecca Makkai
