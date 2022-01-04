ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday could be next chance at snow but models differ widely on how much

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbGRI_0dbxxyRH00

(WOWK) — Snow came and went Sunday night and Monday morning, leaving southern and eastern parts of West Virginia with as much as 6 inches of snow in some areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b26XH_0dbxxyRH00
Snowfall estimates from Sunday night/Monday morning snow system

The weather looks quiet until Thursday when a new storm system moves in. Temperatures will jump until Thursday then will fall sharply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4TUb_0dbxxyRH00

The main forecast question is whether or not we will see accumulating snow and how much.

The models all tend to project an upper level trough of low pressure coming through the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LdUc_0dbxxyRH00
Model projection of low pressure trough Thursday night

The trough is an are of low pressure above us that creates lift. It’s also a bubble of colder air that presses south. Lift with cold air and moisture helps create snow. Most of the models show this trough with slight position differences. The problem for forecasters is where the models place the snow. Some models have very heavy amounts of snow by Friday morning and others have nearly no snow at all. We give you two “middle-of-the-road” examples below but even these have vast differences in placement and amounts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLDfC_0dbxxyRH00
GFS Predictor model output for snow by Friday morning – focused on the high elevations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esv1b_0dbxxyRH00
BAMS 15 KM Predictor model output from 7 a.m. for snow by Friday morning – focused on western Ohio

Another problem is lack of consistency. The model above was generated from data coming in at 7 a.m. The very same model has a 5 inch increase in snow for areas such as Huntington in the next run of data at 1 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u26pj_0dbxxyRH00
BAMS 15 KM Predictor model output from 1 p.m. for snow by Friday morning – focused on the Ohio River Valley

Why are the models so different at this point? Because the area of low pressure that is likely the key player is sitting in the Pacific Ocean where weather balloons and more surface readings are not readily available. Once this energy crosses over the U.S. Mainland, more readings will help improve weather model agreement, consistency and hopefully accuracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpJe5_0dbxxyRH00
Monday night placement of low that could create snow here on Thursday

Another big issue will be the exact track of the surface low pressure responsible for this projected snow once it does reach this general area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aycvW_0dbxxyRH00
BAMS 15 KM Predictor model output showing the surface features and the low pressure over Huntington late Thursday

The StormTracker 13 Predictor model shows the surface low right over the Ohio River Thursday. If that happens we will see rain change to snow and lighter amounts. If the low is farther south we likely see more snow for more of us. If the low is farther north we likely see less snow because more hours will be spent on the warm side of the front.

So stay tuned because we know this is going to be some kind of weather maker that could slow us all down but the details clearly need to be worked out over the next few days. Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals Here

The first widespread winter storm of the year blanketed the tri-state area overnight and into the peak morning rush on Friday, dumping flakes at a rate up to 2 inches an hour at points as travel conditions turned hazardous across the region. Areas closer to the shore where winter storm...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
bigrapidsnews.com

Just how much snow did Michigan get?

As the most recent winter storm pulls out of Michigan and warnings and advisories are ending, Michiganders are left with heaps of snow and driveways to plow. Since the morning of the Jan. 5, the state saw quick accumulation on the western side as well as some accumulating snow throughout the central and eastern parts. Some areas of the lower peninsula saw as much as 2 feet of snow and others as little as 1 inch or less, according to data from Weather.gov.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Models
PIX11

How much snow fell in NY, NJ? Accumulation totals:

NEW YORK — Up to 6 inches of snow were forecast for parts of New York and New Jersey on Friday. So how much fell? Get the latest snow totals below from the National Weather Service. This post will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates. NEW YORK: Shirley: 7 in as of […]
recordpatriot.com

Just how much snow did Michigan get?

As the most recent winter storm pulls out of Michigan and warnings and advisories are ending, Michiganders are left with heaps of snow and driveways to plow. Since the morning of the Jan. 5, the state saw quick accumulation on the western side as well as some accumulating snow throughout the central and eastern parts. Some areas of the lower peninsula saw as much as 2 feet of snow and others as little as 1 inch or less, according to data from Weather.gov.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Just how much snow did Michigan get?

As the most recent winter storm pulls out of Michigan and warnings and advisories are ending, Michiganders are left with heaps of snow and driveways to plow. Since the morning of the Jan. 5, the state saw quick accumulation on the western side as well as some accumulating snow throughout the central and eastern parts. Some areas of the lower peninsula saw as much as 2 feet of snow and others as little as 1 inch or less, according to data from Weather.gov.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Washington

Snow Totals: Here's How Much the DC Area Got Friday

D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia got more snow early Friday, after Monday brought the biggest snowstorm we had seen in years. The additional snow in the forecast prompted school closures and the shutdown of federal offices. Drivers contended with slick roads Friday morning. Here are preliminary snow totals from the...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

❄ Snowfall arrives; temps to drop, wind to pick up

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how temperatures were around the mid-30s around Baltimore late Thursday night, but where snow was falling in Western Maryland, temperatures dropped a couple degrees below freezing. After the snowstorm passes through Maryland, the temperatures will drop and the wind will pick up.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy