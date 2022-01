As 2021 comes to a close, we take a look at some of the most important moments in K-pop this year – the good and the bad. As K-pop’s reach crosses South Korean borders and becomes commonplace on the global stage, there are some moments that become keystones in the foundation of what is now a truly global genre. Despite the reach of the pandemic, 2021 had no dearth of such instances, both good and bad. Here, we look back on some of the most important moments in K-pop in 2021.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO