ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Meaningful games remain thing of distant memory for Jets, Giants

By Mike Vaccaro
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

In Buffalo, they are preparing for a Sunday coronation, a concelebration of city, citizen, football and hope. The Bills host the Jets in Orchard Park, and the AFC East is there for the taking, and there is a 40 percent chance of snow, with temperatures lurking in the high 30s. The Labatts are on ice. The wings are on order.

“I’d rather have a shot to have them break my heart again,” says a 73-year old Bills fan named Barry Moore, who goes back to the 1964 and ’65 AFL champions and old War Memorial Stadium. “It beats the alternative.”

In Kansas City, all eyes will be focused on Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, even for a meaningless game against the Broncos, mostly to ready themselves into prime January form when they host a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in two weeks. In Green Bay, where important January games have been a standard part of the calendar for decades, they are investing their hearts once more in Aaron Rodgers.

In Las Vegas, of all places, they will host the first honest-to-goodness BIG GAME in the city’s football history, a win-and-you’re-in showdown with the Chargers in prime time. And while that city may be best known for its sports’ fans loyalties to point spreads, Over/Unders and teaser tickets, if you remember what it was like for big UNLV hoops games back in the day you know Vegas understands how to bring its teams home.

In Nashville and Cincinnati, in Dallas and Los Angeles, in Foxborough, Mass., and Phoenix, Ariz., in Indianapolis and Philadelphia, football fans are treating this week as a splendid civic rallying cry. A winning pro football team does that. In years past, this would be the week leading up to the first playoff weekend. This year — new schedule, new calendar — Sunday will be moving day for some, clinching day for some, heartbreak for others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNpXh_0dbxx4XC00
Evan Engram and Robert Saleh

In New York City, in New Jersey, in that half of Connecticut that doesn’t fall under the Patriots’ umbrella …

Yeah. Here, it will be something else. Here, it will be something different.

Here, it will be a Sunday game at MetLife Stadium, Giants versus the Washington Football Team, two nowhere teams going nowhere, two lost football franchises hoping to find their way sometime in the future. Here, it will be a Jets-Bills game in the frost of Western New York, meaningful only for the home team, and for fans eager to put their hearts back on the line. The Jets will play for pride, for a paycheck, and perhaps to even an old score — like Bills 45, Jets 17 from back in November.

“Redemption is in our hearts,” defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said Monday.

Redemption is nice.

Relevance is better.

And so it will be that Sunday will mark 2,199 days since the Jets played a truly relevant game, another final-week game in Buffalo, that one win-and-get-in for the Jets, that one a crushing 22-17 loss to the Rex Ryan Bills. So it will be that Sunday will mark 1,828 days since the Giants played a truly relevant game, that 38-13 playoff stomping in Green Bay that followed the infamous and ill-fated Florida boat trip.

The NFL marches on. In its silent heart of hearts, the league would surely wish a surge of competence to catch on in East Rutherford or in Florham Park, for its biggest market to play the part once in a while. The sad truth is there has been but one playoff game contested in the 11-season life of MetLife Stadium. The sadder truth is there have been only 17 — 17! — home playoff games played by the Jets and Giants in the 51 years since the merger.

Doesn’t matter to the people of Buffalo, and Green Bay, and Philadelphia, and Kansas City. Doesn’t matter in Tampa and New England, in L.A. and Vegas and everywhere else where important football games will be played this weekend in the snow, in the sun, in dry domes and on sloshy sod.

The Jets shuffle off to Buffalo, and the natives will not be kind. The Giants trundle into MetLife, which will be two-thirds empty, populated mostly by angry fans who want to yell at John Mara’s skybox. The NFL is at the doorstep of its best six weeks of the season. You can find New York’s football seasons out by the front curb, with the rest of the trash.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Really Need To Win The Super Bowl This Year

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — I’ve got some bad news for all of you football fans out there. Those football teams? Well, I don’t know how to tell you this, but … they’re not very good football teams. While you could make this case to varying degrees every year, one can’t help but look around the NFL this year and burp out a lackadaisical meh. The Chiefs kind of look like the Chiefs, what with the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce-Reid dynamic still at play. But they’ve lost five times, including last weekend in Cincinnati with the No. 1 seed in their grasp. Turnover luck has finally...
NFL
Newsday

10 NFL Draft first-round prospects for the Jets and Giants

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, but it’s shaping up to be a very New York affair. With one week left in the regular season, the Jets and Giants each are projected to have two top-10 picks. The 4-12 Jets are projected to pick fourth, and thanks to the Jamal Adams trade in July 2020, they also have 6-10 Seattle’s first-rounder, which is currently projected to be seventh overall. The 4-12 Giants are projected to draft fifth, and they own 6-10 Chicago’s first-rounder (currently projected to be eighth) as a result of the Bears’ trade up for Justin Fields last April.
NFL
920 ESPN

Are the Jets Heading in a Better Direction than the Giants?

Joe Judge has become nails on the chalkboard to me. His press conferences are just as ridiculous and pathetic as their play on the field the last 5 weeks. In terms of his job security, I think at this point owner John Mara should just clean house. I don't think he wants to but he needs to. Judge deserves a lot of blame for where this team is at right now. The Jets meanwhile have doubled their win total from last year and look to have a foundation being set by their GM. The defense needs a lot more talent so GM Joe Douglas will need to address that to save his job but it seems like the Jets have improved more than the Giants. Mark Cannizzaro addressed that on Big Board Sports and you can listen to that above!
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
giants.com

10 things to watch in Giants vs. Washington

The Giants hope to finish the season on a high note. Washington picked up a 30-29 victory in the first meeting between the two teams in Week 2. Dustin Hopkins connected on a 43-yard field goal on the game's final snap following a defensive penalty. A Giants' win would give them a 4-4 record at MetLife Stadium this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Giants#Football Games#Playoff Games#American Football#Bills#Chargers#Unlv#Patriots
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Advice For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns faced off on Monday Night Football. The potentially final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in front of his home fans was obviously the biggest storyline. However, on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, the Manning brothers were the star of their own show.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy