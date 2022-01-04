ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans vaccine mandate extension that includes kids now in effect

By Jordan Lippincott
 4 days ago

Lakeview (WGNO) – The vaccine mandate extension that now includes children ages five and older is now in effect for the City of New Orleans.

Russell’s Marina Grill in Lakeview is adapting to the new mandate, which will require the staff to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test.

“I mean, whether we agree or not, you know, I don’t know if it’s relevant, but it makes things harder. That’s for sure,” said Pavlos Petrou, owner of Russell’s Marina Grill.

Petrou is worried some people may leave his restaurant for another one down the street because of the restrictions.

“People can walk, you know, a thousand yards and cross the canal into Jefferson Parish,” explained Petrou. “If they don’t want the hassle, they’re not going to come here.”

However, the restaurant is going to do their part in protecting their patrons and staff. Petrou adds it’s not personal.

“A lot of people offer their opinions, you know, but again, this is not a matter of opinion, it’s us following the mandate and the rule, and I don’t really want to take a chance to close my place down as challenging as it is right now,” said Petrou.

During these trying times, Petrou is thankful for his regulars.

“Again, we’re fortunate that we do have the business, but you’ve got to plan ahead and follow the rules, and hopefully we stay afloat,” said Petrou.

Beginning February 1, the City of New Orleans will require proof of two doses of the vaccine, except for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Restaurants aren’t the only businesses that fall under the extension. Gyms, concert venues and indoor amusement facilities will also adhere to the new guidelines.

If you’re wondering about the zoo and aquarium, according to Audubon Nature Institute, proof of vaccination or a negative test will only need to be shown upon entry to their indoor dining areas.

For more information about the extension, click here .

