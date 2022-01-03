Colorado Sheepherder’s Wagon Airbnb is the Ultimate Place to Unwind
By Kelsey Nistel
Airbnb is full of unique lodging options, perfect for travelers seeking to stay somewhere beyond the typical hotel room. From treehouses and former churches to luxurious penthouses or vintage airstreams,...
Priscilla the Parrot Fish, Flash the Blue Marlin, Gertrude the Penguin, Chompers the Shark, Stanley the Sturgeon and the American Sea Sta are some of the highlights at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. They’re giant sculptures on the center’s west lawn, made from things that wash up along the Oregon coast. They’re part of a touring exhibit of art pieces designed by artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi. She collects the debris that washes up on beaches in Bandon. There’s more pieces of art inside the cultural center on Highway 101. The exhibit has traveled all over the country. The idea is show how much plastic is littering our oceans.
Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and it looks like we're going to get it in 2022. According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant has been submitted, and more importantly, approved. Who's the New...
Travelers are heading out on cruises from Florida ports, even as Omicron cases surge nationwide and firm new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status."
Most of us aren’t held by one place for too long. Some like the adventure of what the next place offers, some have to move for a job or school. Whatever the reason for moving you need to research that new place and get to know it before you move.
Let me start with this and I'm not going to try and act like I'm a Colorado native...because I'm not. In fact I'm only working on year 2 of calling this great state home but I'm certainly thankful for the opportunity to live here because I love it here. Now,...
When it comes to extra space, at least one bedroom in your home isn't exactly palatial. Whether that room is yours, a child's or reserved for guests, you're searching for ways to get the most out of...
Imagine living in your own winter castle near Aspen, Colorado!. We found an incredible ski-in/ski-out snow palace in Snowmass Village that might even make Santa and all his elves jealous. This seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home includes a swimming pool, hot tub, and a home theater. If you love looking at Colorado...
We all saw it on the news as it was happening, but I don't think any of us expected the sight we'd see as the sun would rise over the affected communities in Superior and Louisville, Colorado, on New Year's Eve. Incredibly heartbreaking. Marshall Fire In Colorado Aftermath. Being glued...
The Scene: An alpine lake perfectly positioned to reflect the image of the Maroon Bells, two purple-and-white-striped peaks. The idyllic display lures photographers with tripods trying to find new angles, fly fishermen arcing their lines upon its placid waters and hikers humbled by the panorama. Nearby Towns: Aspen, Snowmass. 2....
If you want to start traveling in the new year there are some really awesome places to stay at besides hotels, that come with more of a homey type of feeling. Hotels are great don't get me wrong, but there is something about waking up and going to a lake and watching the sunrise (or set) and enjoying amenities that a hotel just can't offer. Well, these Illinois Airbnb's offer all of that and more. Whether is a stay at a Victorian Home, a Treehouse, or a Lake House there are some of the most unique Airbnb's I would love to stay at. Some are affordable and others might be a little pricey but in my opinion worth every penny.
I think I just found my new dream home and it's for sale right now. Amazing On the Inside, Incredible Views On the Outside. This beautiful house at Glade Park is truly amazing in every way from the internal features to the incredible views of the western Colorado landscape. It...
Something that I already knew...even before I moved here about a year and a half ago was that Colorado is awesome. From my days of living in Texas when I would come up here to visit friends and family, I always knew that I wanted to call it home someday and thankfully I have that opportunity now.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Elizaville, New York (Hudson Valley) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home was a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s (circa 1860) that served children in the surrounding Hudson Valley farming community. The head teacher used to live upstairs amongst the books! Some time ago it was converted into a living space and we’ve put the finishing touches on it as a petite space to share with friends, visitors, and a micro-shoot location for small local makers. We wanted to show appreciation for its unique past but still comfortable and not stuffy. We used to live in Brooklyn and designed the space with that in mind, but now we live full-time in a nearby Greek Revival farmhouse. Another project! Because we just can’t help falling in love with old homes.
It may be the "Most Wonderful Time of the Year," but the holidays can also be the most stressful time of year. From decorating to shopping, parties to family events, there is a lot to do and just short time to do it. Once it's all said and done, you kind of just want to stop and catch your breath.
Seattle is home to famed attractions including Pike Place Market and the Space Needle. It’s where the grunge scene broke from dark dives into the mainstream sound of the nineties, and one of the few places in the United States where you can wander hallways lined with Chihuly glassworks, catch a rock show, and eat the day’s freshest oysters, all in one outing. To do so, you’ll need to be properly positioned — and these are the best Airbnb Seattle options to experience the city in depth.
Colorado history runs deep inside Beacon Pine Manor in Steamboat Springs. Today we are going to tour a property that goes so far back, it used to be the Steamboat Springs Congressional Church. This property has also spent time as a popular Bed and Breakfast in the Northern part of the state.
Nevada is so much more than casinos and residency shows. The Nevada State Parks system along with some National Parks are rich in history and natural wonder that can lead to a perfect day trip or weekend getaway close to home.
The trippy world of Alice in Wonderland is the inspiration for an over-the-top vacation rental in Fort Lauderdale. The five-bedroom layout at 301 Isle of Capri Drive, just a short walk from Las Olas Boulevard, features a Mad Hatter Tea Party dining room, an Enchanted breakfast area, a Distorted Mirrors living room, a human-sized rabbit hole under a hand-painted 3D tree under the staircase—and other novel spaces.
This glass cabin in Colorado surrounded by a national forest is a peaceful and perfect getaway. 25 Pictures of More Newly Listed Grand Junction Houses For Sale. Take a look at 25 pictures of more newly listed houses for sale right now in Grand Junction. All of the houses have been listed in the last 48 hours.
