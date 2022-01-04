Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Shifts to bench

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 years, the duration of his entire career, and found incredible success with the franchise over two different eras. And because of everything he did for the franchise, he is considered the biggest legend for the team.
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
The Los Angeles Lakers are barely managing to stay above .500 in the 2021-22 NBA season. After a bumpy start to the season, things are slowly improving for the team. They are currently on a three-game winning streak and will hope to further improve their record as we reach the All-Star weekend break.
In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
With the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline becoming a much more talked about subject, some fans are wondering whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make a move. Quite simply, it would be wise for the Bucks to do just that. Adding more offensive firepower would be welcome and a guy like Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard Buddy Hield might make perfect sense.
The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to sign former first-round pick Stanley Johnson to a new 10-day contract on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin. Johnson, an Anaheim native, just recently wrapped up his first 10-day with the Lakers, which came through hardship exemption contract. While multiple members LA’s roster battled COVID-19, the 25-year-old filled in admirably, averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest.
Buddy Hield is one of the best 3PT shooters in the NBA. For the 2021 season, he is only behind Stephen Curry in total 3PT shots made with 143. He is also currently shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc on 9.7 attempts. It is clear that he is deadly beyond the arc, and he only needs a few shots to get hot.
The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
The Trail Blazers big man recently got into an altercation with Miami’s Tyler Herro. The scuffle led to some fans joking that the Portland star isn’t to be messed with, as Jusuf Nurkic’s dad, Hariz, is a policeman back in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Portland Trail Blazers...
Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
Comments / 0