Selflessness in professional sports? Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki exemplifies it. As the final hours tick down his jersey being retired, no one would’ve blamed Nowitzki for fixating only on his career accomplishments, but in typical Dirk fashion, he found a way to gush over someone other than himself … and he extended an offer to Luka Doncic that cannot be refused.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO