Aurora, CO

14-year-old girl missing from Aurora since Sunday morning

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyR3Y_0dbxwiF000
Taniya.  Photo courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from her Aurora home for more than 24 hours.

Taniya left her home between 3 and 6 a.m. Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since, police said. She was last known to be around her home in the 2100 block of South Waco Street, near Rangeview High School.

Police said they’ve been looking for Taniya since Sunday afternoon but have not found her as of Monday evening.

“We are asking, if you have any information on where she might be, please contact your local police department,” the Aurora Police Department said in a statement Monday. “Help us bring Taniya home safely.”

Taniya is described as a 14-year-old girl with long, black hair with pink highlights. Police do not know what she was last wearing.

Anyone who sees Taniya or has information about where she might be is asked to call Aurora911 immediately at 303-627-3100. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments / 3

Ninlander
3d ago

Why is a 14 year-old leaving home between 3:00 and 6:00 a.m. in the morning? She must have left for a specific reason and had a specific place to go. You don't just leave at that time of day for no reason. She's probably hiding out at a friend's or boyfriend's house. I hope.

Reply
2
 

