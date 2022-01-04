'Jersey Shore': Snooki pregnant with boy

Documenting your summer partying certainly pays off! The cast of Jersey Shore made a home in all MTV viewers’ hearts as they watched Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, and Pauly “Pauly D” DelVecchio, gym, tan, laundry (GTL), and of course, party. With the reboot Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s fifth season hitting screens, fans find themselves asking one question: What makes Vinny’s mom such a good cook? OK, two questions: What Vinny’s mom’s secret and how much did the Jersey Shore cast get paid? To find out the details of the Jersey Shore cast member’s salary, keep reading.
Comments / 0