ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California asks appeals court to rehear Amazon airport hub challenge

By Sebastien Malo
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThOGV_0dbxwcwe00

(Reuters) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a failed petition that challenged the Federal Aviation Administration's approval of an Amazon air-cargo facility in the state.

Bonta asked the full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear claims that the FAA botched an environmental impact study before it approved the Eastgate Air Cargo Facility at southern California's San Bernardino International Airport.

A 9th Circuit panel denied Bonta's petition in November, but U.S. Circuit Judge Johnnie Rawlinson in a dissent suggested that the FAA would not have approved the project in 2019 had residents of the nearby San Bernardino-Muscoy community not been mostly poor people of color. The "case reeks of environmental racism," she wrote.

The majority opinion called her assertions "unfair" to FAA employees.

On Monday, Bonta echoed the concern that air pollution from the facility could disproportionately harm the San Bernardino-Muscoy community, which has a high incidence of asthma-related illness, his office said in a press release.

Amazon in April launched the San Bernardino air hub, where workers load and unload aircrafts and sort packages for regional delivery, according to the company. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the FAA.

Bonta and green groups separately petitioned the court in 2020 to oppose the FAA's approval of Amazon's hub. The court consolidated their complaints into a single case.

The plaintiffs claimed, among other things, that the FAA should have studied more broadly the facility's air quality impacts stemming from daily trips by planes and trucks.

The 9th Circuit's Nov. 18 ruling noted that the petitioners had not claimed that "racial animus" helped guide FAA approval.

President Joe Biden has promised to focus resources on environmental justice, which posits that minority communities face disproportionate environmental hazards.

The case is Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice v. FAA, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-70272.

For State of California: Yuting Chi with the Office of the Attorney General of California

For Center for Community Action, et al: Adriano Martinez of Earthjustice

For FAA: Rebecca Jaffe with the U.S. Department of Justice

For intervenor San Bernardino International Airport Authority: Ronald Scholar of Cole Huber

For intervenor Eastgate Bldg 1 LLC: Michael Carroll of Latham & Watkins

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sebastien Malo reports on environmental, climate and energy litigation. Reach him at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday disclosed a list of 50 U.S. airports that will have buffer zones when wireless carriers turn on new 5G C-band service on Jan. 19. AT&T (T.N) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) on Monday agreed to buffer zones around 50...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. appeals court revives Boeing 737 MAX shareholder suit

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a 2019 shareholder lawsuit filed against Boeing Co after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people over a five-month period and led to the plane’s 20-month grounding. The Seafarers Pension Plan filed a lawsuit alleging that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

FERC sues GreenHat Energy to enforce $242 million fraud penalty

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. energy regulator has sued GreenHat Energy LLC to collect more than $240 million in penalties it imposed on the company for what it described as "one of the largest electricity market frauds in American history." The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) sued Texas-based GreenHat...
ECONOMY
Reuters

NLRB says Trump appointee's conflicts warrant review of rulings

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board on Friday said it is considering tossing out Trump-era decisions involving CVS, ExxonMobil and Marathon Petroleum because a Republican board member failed to disclose certain investments. The Democrat-led board in notices issued in three separate cases said William Emanuel, whose term expired in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Bernardino, CA
Government
Reuters

Amazon shortens COVID isolation, paid leave for U.S. workers

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Friday told workers they only have to isolate for a week after testing positive for COVID-19, instead of 10 days, following updated U.S. health guidance. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has prompted a spike in cases in the United States and worker...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rob Bonta
Reuters

U.S. Treasury disbursed $2.8 billion in rental aid in November

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it disbursed about $2.9 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance funds to 665,000 renters and landlords during November, putting the program on pace for full-year 2021 obligations of $25 billion-$30 billion. The Treasury also said it disbursed $1.1 billion...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Air#Airport Authority#9th Circuit#The 9th Circuit
Reuters

Lawyer who sued Texas abortion provider faces 3-year suspension

(Reuters) - A Chicago attorney who sued a Texas doctor under that state's controversial abortion law, and who is trying to dismiss that lawsuit, is facing a potential three-year suspension after Illinois officials said he sent threatening and harassing emails to lawyers at law firms Barnes & Thornburg and Fox Rothschild.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Mexico grants emergency use approval for Merck's COVID-19 pill

MEXICO CITY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator has granted authorization for emergency use of drugmaker Merck's (MRK.N) COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. The health regulator, COFEPRIS, confirmed the approval in a statement later in the day. COFEPRIS was expected to soon also...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Centene to pay $21 mln to settle New Hampshire overcharge claims

(Reuters) - Centene Corp, the nation's largest Medicaid managed care organization, has agreed to pay more than $21.1 million to resolve claims by New Hampshire that it overcharged the state's Medicaid programs for pharmacy benefit management services. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday's settlement came after similar investigations...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. administers 516.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 516.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 515.2 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 632.6 million doses delivered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reuters

FedEx warns of shipment delays as Omicron leads to staffing shortage

Jan 7 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) warned on Friday that rising cases of Omicron variant has caused staff shortage and delay in shipments transported on aircraft. "The explosive surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has caused a temporary shortage of available crew members and operational staff," the company said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's pandemic-related vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses but appeared more receptive to his administration's vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities at a time of surging COVID-19 cases. [nL1N2TN0YZ]. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

269K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy