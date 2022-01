Sometimes it's tough to get motivated to work out, you had every intention to work out today but something kept you from accomplishing that task. Work issues, car trouble, relationship troubles, and kid drama are just some of the reasons people use to skip a workout for days, months, or even years. After the avoidance come the excuses, the most popular justification being that they just can't find the motivation. Here's the bad news - being struck with the motivation to exercise is rare. If you're waiting for "a feeling" to get your ass up and into the gym, there's a strong chance you'll be waiting a long time.

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO