Show US Your Snow

Ocean County, NJ

By Kyle Anthony
 4 days ago
There was a moment today when we all thought, "well, maybe Toms River and to the north, won't see anything." That was not the case. The snow finally started making its way up towards central New Jersey, after a morning of seeing South Jersey get pummeled with winter conditions....

Take a Look at Snow in Ocean County, New Jersey [PHOTOS]

It is the first week of January and our new year 2022 and it's our second snowstorm of the season here in Ocean County. If you are waking up on this Friday you may want to work remotely and call it a 3 day weekend. If you MUST be out give yourself plenty of extra time and take it slow today. Crews are out and doing their best to stay on top of weather conditions.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Roads are treacherous as crews plow snow across Ocean County, NJ

The snow is presenting some challenges in Ocean County on Friday morning for plow crews and any commuters out there in this fast moving storm. Ocean County Roads Supervisor Scott Waters tells Townsquare Media News that they've been out there plowing the county roads since midnight and things were going pretty smooth until about 4:00 am when the snow started coming down quicker and more intense.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Absecon, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Oh Boy Don't Put Those Shovels Away Yet More Snow Coming to Ocean County, NJ

So something I have noticed lately when it comes to weather here at the Jersey Shore, a mile can make a world of difference. Our weather here in Ocean County can have different looks and all within miles of each other. What the weather is in Northern Ocean County can be completely different in Southern Ocean County. Case in point, this past storm we had on Monday. In Lakewood barely a trace at the Northern end of Ocean County and 30 miles south in Little Egg Harbor there was 13.2 inches of snow.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Winter Storm Warning: 'Moderate' snow will snarl NJ's Friday AM commute

Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued, as New Jersey preps for its third winter storm in less than a week. This one, mainly an overnight snow-maker, will probably whiten the landscape everywhere in New Jersey. That means you'll go to sleep with bare ground outside, and wake up to a winter wonderland. (Let the record show that my kids are very excited, and plan to wear their pajamas inside-out to entire snowfall overnight.)
ENVIRONMENT
Here we 'snow', NJ: 9 things to know about Thursday night's storm

UPDATE... This article is outdated... For the latest winter storm forecast information, please refer to my newest weather blog post. Thursday daytime will be quiet, dry, and chilly. Then widespread snow will arrive in New Jersey from late Thursday night into Friday morning. It's a coastal storm. A winter storm. A snow-maker. But absolutely not a blockbuster, historic, "bread and milk" kind of storm.
ENVIRONMENT
9 simple things for driving in a New Jersey snowstorm

Thursday night's predicted snowstorm won't shut down the state but looks to be enough to make for an awful Friday morning commute. And it will be far from the last this winter. Wednesday morning's ice caused hundreds of accidents across the state, one of the worst on Route...
EATONTOWN, NJ
10 Jersey roads you should avoid when it snows

For me, there's nothing worse than having to go out and drive when it snows. Of course, as life would have it, whenever it snows, I usually have to go out and drive somewhere. Fortunately, there's New Jersey 101.5 to give you the traffic and conditions on the major Jersey roads and then some. So much for the shameless plug.
TRAFFIC
10-Year-Old Brigantine, NJ Surfer Sets New 1000-Day Surfing Goal

Kids didn't have much to do during the height of the pandemic, did they?. They played video games, watch YouTube, sometimes went outside to play, and that's about it. At the time, 9-year-old Carter Dooley of Brigantine wasn't going to let boredom take hold of him while spending his time social distancing from others. His mother told NJ.com that when he first talked about surfing, she didn't take it seriously since his interest in other activities soon diminished as a result of his ADHD diagnosis. That's most kids though, wouldn't you say? They want to try out a sport or an instrument, but end up deciding it's not their "thing", so they move onto something else.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
NJ winter weather update, part 1: Icy spots Wednesday morning

UPDATE as of 8 a.m. Wednesday... We are already seeing improvements, both as spotty showers exit the coast ahead of schedule and temperatures continue to spike above the freezing mark. There are still numerous icy spots and traffic accidents out there, so watch your step and use extra caution. Spotty...
ENVIRONMENT
Looks Like An Old Ride On Wildwood Boardwalk Is Set To Make A Come-Back

If you think everybody's taking a load off to enjoy the off season over at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, well, you're dead wrong on that one. This is actually the time of year when everyone over at Morey's Piers disassembles certain rides that need some TLC and do all the upgrades they have planned in an effort to get the piers in tip-top shape for the following summer season. That's exactly what is happening this week on the Wildwood boards.
WILDWOOD, NJ
