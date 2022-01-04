ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Juarez sees drop in homicides in 2021, but drug and impunity issues persist

By Julian Resendiz
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAYM8_0dbxvYKP00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Juarez closed 2021 with 1,420 homicides – a 14 percent decrease over an even more violent 2020.

Nine out of 10 killings were drug-related and more than a third of the victims were men and women between the ages of 18 and 29; most were killed execution-style, often with a bullet to the head or on the losing end of a barrage of bullets, according to an analysis released Monday by the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office.

Border Report’s Top 10 stories for 2021

“I think we closed the year on a good note. There was a considerable decrease in comparison to 2020,” Deputy Attorney General Manuel Carrasco said. “We will continue to apply the strategies that worked regarding the investigation and prosecution of crimes.”

The decrease brings hope to residents of that Mexican border city besieged by cartel activity. But the fact that more than 3,000 people’s lives have been cut short in the past two years worries some working professionals and is prompting them to act against the violence.

“We had over 100 killings every month save for last January. We need to be very clear that these homicides are more than what we deserve as a city,” said Guillermo Asiain, coordinator of Juarez’s Security and Justice Council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CTsb_0dbxvYKP00
Violent homicide analysis for Juarez, Mexico 2021 (State of Chihuahua)

The council, also known as Mesa de Seguridad, came together after the drug cartel wars of the late-2000s and early 2010s. It includes members of business groups, academia and concerned citizens. Its goal is to work with police agencies on strategies to reduce crime.

The constant violence – the city averaged four homicides a day last year – tarnishes Juarez’s image and possibly spooks some investors. The city has been near the top of the list of Most Dangerous Cities in the world in the last few years based on its homicide rate of 104 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019 and 109 in 2020. The violence also takes a dire human toll, Asiain said.

“We are living in a city where for the last two years 3,000 families have lost a family member to violence,” he said. “In 2010-2011 the numbers were even higher. We have children who were 5-, 6 years old that grew up with health and (emotional) issues that are difficult to measure and that also contribute to a more violent community. That is why it’s very important to reduce the numbers.”

The council meets regularly with police officials to get to the root causes of the violence. As was the case 10 years ago, the main culprits are drugs and impunity – being able to commit crimes knowing you will get away with it.

Back then, it was the Sinaloa and Juarez cartels trying to eradicate each other for control of smuggling routes into the United States and other illicit activities such as kidnapping and extortion. Today, there’s still some of that, but the bulk of the killings result from turf wars between gangs trying to sell drugs to Juarez consumers at the retail level.

The victims in 2021 included 172 women and 43 minors. The Attorney General’s Office said 142 women were killed in connection to drug activity, 12 were victims of random crime and 18 deaths were classified as femicides — they were victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse.

Asiain said there’s no easy way to end the violence but improving police efficiency is a start. He sees a correlation between the number of homicides going down as the number of arrests goes up. In 2014, for instance, police arrested suspects in 25 percent of homicides, and murders dropped 40 percent.

“The common denominator when we have greater peace in the city is how efficient the police and the judiciary are able to catch and prosecute those responsible for crimes,” Asiain said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Also, ordinary people need to get involved.

“The community needs to take public safety personally. That means if something happened to my neighbor and I’m able to report it, that’s going to help my community,” he said. “When I visited Medellin, Colombia, which also experienced drug violence in the past, people told me, ‘You’re not going to be able to achieve peace until you start taking this personally.'”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Murder suspect bond set at $2 million in East Side murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico police arrested a 35-year-old-man in connection to a murder in East El Paso in November. The El Paso Police Department says Jevare Stephawn Freeman-Handy is in custody and is held on a $2-million charge in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Rodolfo Fuentes a victim at 921 N. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Teen victim identified in Eastside shooting, investigation continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified Fabian Gonzalez as the 16-year-old who died after receiving a gunshot wound during an alleged altercation. On December 21, 2021, police responded to a shooting at the 2200 block of Zaragoza, according to EPPD. Moments later, a call was received from the Hospital […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Carrasco
KTSM

Paisano collision leads to first traffic fatality of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 49-year-old man lost control of his Volkswagen Jetta on Gateway North and Paisano when it crashed into a metal utility pole on Tuesday night. Kenneth John Gutierrez, the driver of the Jetta, died of his injuries in the collision, according to police. An investigation of the collision could not […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso confirms first 12 cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Public Health Department confirmed the first 12 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant on Monday night. The specimens were collected and shipped for testing on December 21 and 22, 2021. It is the first time the variant has been identified in the community. The patients […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Drug Cartel#Homicides#Sex Abuse#Border Report#Mexican#Mesa De Seguridad
KTSM

Experts see increase in Veteran Suicides, say more needs to be done

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –There is an ongoing Veteran’s Suicide Crisis happening across the nation including in Texas. Experts say many different factors contribute to the suicide rates. Derrick Lozzio, a veteran who owns Catch 22 peer support in El Paso said he has seen first hand the uptick in veteran suicies recently, “We have […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso will see more COVID-19 challenges in coming weeks, doctor says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso infectious disease expert COVID-19 is potentially going to get worse in the region in the next weeks. On Monday, the El Paso Public Health Department confirmed the initial 12 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant in El Paso. Those shipments were from December and one expert says […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso stalls on reinforcing Duranguito properties

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several city-owned buildings in the Union Plaza neighborhood may remain exposed to the elements after city manager Tommy Gonzalez and city attorney Karla Nieman say a lawsuit is keeping them from touching them. Three months ago, the El Paso City Council voted unanimously to reinforce the buildings in what is […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

El Paso City Council approves $160,000 agreement with County DA’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council approved a $160,000 agreement with the County District Attorney’s Office to continue a nearly 30-year-old agreement between the two. Known as the District Attorney’s Information Management System, or DIMS for short, the city pays the DA’s office to keep assistant district attorneys available all day […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Home, rental prices will continue to skyrocket in 2022, experts say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Escaping the skyrocketing costs of either buying a house or renting an apartment has been virtually impossible, especially in the state of Texas where residents have seen double digit increases in both over the last year. Experts say the rising costs are happening for many different reasons, and they don’t […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy