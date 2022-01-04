ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

YK Osiris Denies Owing French Montana $5K From Bowling Bet

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was a rough year for many people but YK Osiris' Ls were publicly broadcast across Instagram. The R&B singer's financial woes spilled onto the timeline after a clip of Lil Baby pressing Osiris over a $5K debt went viral. Ever since then, Osiris became a walking lick to the...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

YK Osiris Ends 2021 On A Bad Note, Gets His Car Broken Into

Arguably the hip-hop community's favorite person to clown on, Jacksonville-based singer YK Osiris isn't having the best holiday season. For much of this month, fans have been counting up the "Worth It" singer's misfortunes -- which include his multiple debts with artists including Drake and Lil Baby, losing one of his $325,000 earrings, and having his phone number leaked online. As if he wasn't already having an unlucky end to the year, the 23-year-old artist told fans that this week, his car was broken into and the thieves made off with over $5,000 worth of clothing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
XXL Mag

Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike. So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

YK Osiris Robbed Of $5K Worth Of Valuables By Car Thieves

YK Osiris‘ Christmas celebrations were cut short this past weekend after the 23-year-old rapper/singer was the victim of a robbery. On Sunday night (December 26), the Jacksonville, Florida native revealed thousands of dollars’ worth of clothes had been stolen from him after thieves broke into his car. Osiris...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quavo
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Yk Osiris
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Montana#Bowling#Basketball#Theshaderoom
hotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Begins The Year With Some Body Positivity: "I Gained Weight, I Look TF GOODT"

Lizzo has always been known for her bold personality and antics, and the start of a new year clearly hasn't taken those away from her. On the evening of January 2nd, the 33-year-old shared a video to Instagram and Twitter of her dancing to the City Girls' hit track "Rodeo" while wearing nothing more than a pair of tights and a bodysuit.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Memphis Rapper Big30 Reveals How Many Millions He Made From Rap In 2 Years

It appears Moneybagg Yo’s N-Less Entertainment pupil Big30 has picked up on the “Wockesha” rapper’s entrepreneurial mindset. In a series of Instagram stories Big30 previously shared that began recirculating on Friday (December 31), the Memphis rapper flossed the multi-million dollar gross earnings he has managed to rake in since becoming a mainstream rapper in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony Says She Wants A Love Like Ciara & Russell Wilson In Reflective IG Post

Like many of us, La La Anthony has spent the first day of 2022 reflecting on the tumultuous year that we've just left behind us while getting clear on what she hopes to bring in more of with this fresh start. In a new Instagram post, the mother of one got vulnerable with her 12.6 million followers about what she's got in store for the forthcoming months.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Shades DaBaby In Baby Picture Caption

DaniLeigh appears to be healing from her tumultuous year, which included the birth of her first daughter and the drama that ensued following her arrival. In case you haven't been keeping up, rapper DaBaby, the father of Dani's child, kicked the singer out of his home a few weeks ago and filmed the incident on Instagram Live. In the days since that situation escalated, Dani has been sharing adorable pictures of her little girl and in the latest photo she shared to Instagram, she posted a shady caption toward her rapper baby daddy, calling him out oh-so-subtly.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Addresses Meek Mill Relationship

During an intimate conversation with Billboard hip-hop editor Carl Lamarre, Rick Ross updated his fans on the status of his relationship with Meek Mill following rumors that they were feuding earlier this year. The Florida-based rapper said on Thursday evening (December 9) that he wants to see Meek Mill succeed...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Explains Why Relationship With Lil Baby Might Not Work

Saweetie and Lil Baby have been intermingled in dating rumors after it was reported that Baby spent hundreds of thousands on the rapper during a shopping trip. While it may seem as though they're definitely getting pretty close, their relationship might not work out in the long run. Saweetie recently...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy