ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

‘More disease, more hospitalizations’: Local doctors brace for surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases

By Jordan Burrows
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGM8k_0dbxtgMv00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Local health leaders and doctors are warning of an upcoming surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases as that is the trend on the east coast, midwest, and other parts of the country.

Dr. Andy Pavia with Primary Children’s Hospital said Utah tends to follow the trends that happen in those geographic areas.

“We are bracing ourselves,” said Dr. Pavia. “This is because in the cities that are a week or two ahead of us on the east coast and the central Midwest pediatric hospitalizations are hitting all-time highs for COVID.”

Hospitalizations due to COVID in school-aged children are not rising in Utah but Dr. Pavia said the new variant is causing more disease.

JUST IN: Is it ethical to ask about COVID vaccine status?

“Omicron seems to be playing out a little bit differently in children,” said Dr. Pavia. “They seem to be more likely to get infected. Younger kids seem to be more likely to get in enough trouble to be hospitalized for oxygen.”

As of Monday, the FDA has approved a COVID-19 booster shot for kids 12 to 15-years-old as long as enough time has passed since their last dose.

They must wait at least five months to get the booster.

Original vaccinations opened for the younger teens, those 12 to 15, back in May.

That means those first in line in the spring, thousands of them, are set to get the booster.

“They know that a lot of people that have gotten very sick with COVID and it is something people are scared of and here is their superpower to help protect them,” said Dr. Pavia.

RELATED: Safe to Shred: Utah’s ski resorts prepared for another pandemic winter

Dr. Pavia says Utah fares better than the national average in getting five to eleven-year-oldsvaccinated,12 to 17 year-olds are on par with the average, however, the general population is lagging behind.

Dr. Liz Close is the executive director of the Utah Nurses Association.

She said as hospitalizations rise more nurses are quitting because of the immense workload.

“I have never heard nurses in my 46 years speak of feeling broken,” said Dr. Close. “There are many that are feeling broken that there is nothing they can do to change this and it really is up to the public to take a hold of this and say we have an opportunity to prevent this level of disaster that is going on.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah requires appointment for COVID testing amid long lines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – UDOH will be modifying operations at COVID-19 testing sites due to surging demand. The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) made the announcement on Friday amid an unprecedented Omicron surge embattling Utah. Testing sites moving to appointment-only: Cannon Health Building (including traveler testing) Bountiful Timpanogos Regional Hospital West Jordan Officials say […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Effectiveness of Pfizer vaccine against multisystem inflammatory syndrome

(ABC4) – Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a severe inflammatory condition that sets in anywhere from two to six weeks after a typically mild or asymptomatic infection of Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pfizer vaccine demonstrates a high rate of effectiveness against severe Covid-19, but is […]
INDUSTRY
ABC4

Gov. Cox urges Utahns to get vaccinated amid unprecedented COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox urged Utahns to get vaccinated amid an unprecedented Omicron surge in Utah on Thursday. “Recent COVID-19 case counts and deaths are a sobering reminder of just how contagious this Omicron variant is,” says Cox. “Like every other state, we expect record case numbers for the next few […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Omicron
ABC4

Mask mandate issued for Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 30-day mask mandate has been issued for Salt Lake County on Friday. Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Dr. Angela C. Dunn says the public health order will require everyone to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Health officials recommend wearing masks […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah approaches new single-day record with over 4.6K new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 656,407 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 4, and 7 new deaths since Monday. As reported by the Utah Department of Health, there has been an increase of 4,661 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the new work week, nearly approaching the single-day […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC4

January is National Blood Donor Month and Utahns are in need of blood

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With January being National Blood Donor Month, the Associated Regional and University Pathologists (ARUP) Blood Services is asking for a compassionate start to the new year. ARUP Blood Services reports needing blood donations, as blood and platelet donations typically decline during the holidays when people are consumed with holiday activities. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Mask mandate issued for Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Summit County has announced an indoor mask mandate beginning tomorrow, Jan. 7 due to a massive Omicron surge in Utah. Summit County officials have declared a local public health emergency and will require face coverings while inside all public buildings. Public Health Order 2022-01 was enacted by Summit County Manager […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy